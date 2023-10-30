Get a One-Year Costco Membership Plus a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card for Only $60 Start saving money on office supplies and more today.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Toner Buzz reports that businesses spend an average of $77 to $92 on each employee every month in office supplies alone. While you may have already scored a great deal on paper and other business essentials, that doesn't account for little amenities like office snacks, holiday party favors, and other small necessities.

You might be able to save by shopping for those at Costco. And now through December 10, a Costco One-Year Gold Star Membership plus a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* is only $60.

How can a business owner save by shopping at Costco?

There are over 500 Costco warehouses in the United States, and you might not have to go far on your next supply run. Head over to your local Costco warehouse and browse a selection of produce, baked goods, tech, and even office essentials. Need supplies for your shared kitchen? See if you can get some high-quality kitchenware. Celebrating a company birthday? Grab something sweet at a Costco bakery.

Business owners aren't exactly awash with spare time, but you might be able to grab a few extra minutes by getting some of your own errands done at Costco. You could pick up new prescription eyewear at a Costco optical or fill your car with gasoline at a Costco Gas Station.

If you're still strapped for time, see what's on offer online. Costco has a wide selection of products to peruse, and your $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* is a great way to get the ball rolling.

Only available for a short time.

Business owners may be able to save time and money by shopping at Costco.

Until December 10 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, get a one-year Costco Gold Star membership plus a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for just $60. No coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.

*Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Office Supplies Costco

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Shark Tank's Most Successful Brand of All Time Wasn't Even Supposed to Be a Business at First. Here's How It Became One With $1 Billion in Lifetime Revenue.

Randy Goldberg and David Heath co-founded Bombas, a comfort-focused sock and apparel brand on a mission to help those in need, after an eye-opening discovery on Facebook.

By Amanda Breen
Fundraising

My Company Hears Hundreds of Pitches Every Year — Here's What Investors Are Actually Looking For.

Before you pitch, make sure your numbers are in order. These four things are what investors really want to see — and here's how you can make sure you're picking the right investor for your startup.

By Emil Savov
Starting a Business

'You Have to Get Knocked Around a Little:' How This Entrepreneur Discovered the Value of Humility.

Kent Clothier joins The Jeff Fenster Show to share how he overcame financial ruin by swallowing his pride.

By Jeff Fenster
Leadership

5 Books That Will Change The Way You Think About Being an Effective Leader

Want to improve the way you lead? Learn from those who blazed the trails you hope to follow.

By Lucas Miller
Living

Unleash Unshakable Confidence in 7 Days: The Neuroscience-Backed Blueprint

In the cut-throat business world, self-doubt can be the difference between success and failure, costing you everything.

By Ben Angel
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.