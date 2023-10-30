Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Toner Buzz reports that businesses spend an average of $77 to $92 on each employee every month in office supplies alone. While you may have already scored a great deal on paper and other business essentials, that doesn't account for little amenities like office snacks, holiday party favors, and other small necessities.

You might be able to save by shopping for those at Costco. And now through December 10, a Costco One-Year Gold Star Membership plus a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* is only $60.

How can a business owner save by shopping at Costco?

There are over 500 Costco warehouses in the United States, and you might not have to go far on your next supply run. Head over to your local Costco warehouse and browse a selection of produce, baked goods, tech, and even office essentials. Need supplies for your shared kitchen? See if you can get some high-quality kitchenware. Celebrating a company birthday? Grab something sweet at a Costco bakery.

Business owners aren't exactly awash with spare time, but you might be able to grab a few extra minutes by getting some of your own errands done at Costco. You could pick up new prescription eyewear at a Costco optical or fill your car with gasoline at a Costco Gas Station.

If you're still strapped for time, see what's on offer online. Costco has a wide selection of products to peruse, and your $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* is a great way to get the ball rolling.

Only available for a short time.

Business owners may be able to save time and money by shopping at Costco.

Until December 10 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, get a one-year Costco Gold Star membership plus a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for just $60. No coupon needed.

