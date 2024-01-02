Score an Executive Costco Gold Star Membership and a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card for $120 Your business could benefit from switching to Costco for all your daily office needs.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Running an office can get expensive. In fact, some small businesses spend up to $92 per month per employee on simple office supplies, per one Toner Buzz report. If you're looking for a way to stretch your monthly budget, see if shopping at Costco could give you new opportunities to save. Whether you're picking up office snacks or grabbing some new furniture for client spaces, you may be able to find what you're looking for at one of 500 Costco warehouses or by browsing Costco's catalog online.

The executive at work may benefit from being an executive while they shop, and there are plenty more reasons to find out the benefits of a Costco One-Year Executive Gold Star Membership, including getting a $40 digital Costco Shop Card*.

Shop at Costco for your business.

Entrepreneurs look for opportunities to cut costs or even recoup the cost of investments, and this membership may help you do that with a 2% reward on qualifying purchases (up to $1,000) and discounts on other Costco Services*.

Members can search for selections in office decor, produce, delicious baked goods, and daily essentials like pens or plasticware. And there's a lot more to check out online at Costco.com. See how far your $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* takes you.

Until January 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get a Costco 1-Year Executive Gold Star Membership plus a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $120.

Prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.

*Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Office Supplies Costco

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

How to Plan Your Quarter-One Marketing Strategy in 5 Simple Steps

The early months set the tone for the entire year, so understanding your past year's performance is essential to refine your marketing strategies and continue to see more growth. It's not just about setting goals but about learning from the past and adapting as you go.

By Christopher Tompkins
Marketing

7 Things Brands Should Consider Before Collaboring With an Influencer

Influencers of all sizes can help brands meet a new audience in 2024.

By Oliver Goulden
Living

4 Principles to Success According to a Former Pastor Turned Business Coach

In a recent interview on the Jeff Fenster Show, Ken Joslin dives into his remarkable journey to success and the principles that have guided him.

By Jeff Fenster
Money & Finance

9 Financial Mistakes to Avoid in 2024

I know you've been told everything you should do, but what about everything you shouldn't?

By Mikey Lucas
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Collaboration

You Can Craft a Passion-Driven Success Story with the Proper Business Partners. Here's How.

Discover how rejecting misaligned opportunities and forging strategic partnerships based on passion and values can lead to a fulfilling entrepreneurial journey.

By Ron Lieback