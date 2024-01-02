Your business could benefit from switching to Costco for all your daily office needs.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running an office can get expensive. In fact, some small businesses spend up to $92 per month per employee on simple office supplies, per one Toner Buzz report. If you're looking for a way to stretch your monthly budget, see if shopping at Costco could give you new opportunities to save. Whether you're picking up office snacks or grabbing some new furniture for client spaces, you may be able to find what you're looking for at one of 500 Costco warehouses or by browsing Costco's catalog online.

The executive at work may benefit from being an executive while they shop, and there are plenty more reasons to find out the benefits of a Costco One-Year Executive Gold Star Membership, including getting a $40 digital Costco Shop Card*.

Shop at Costco for your business.

Entrepreneurs look for opportunities to cut costs or even recoup the cost of investments, and this membership may help you do that with a 2% reward on qualifying purchases (up to $1,000) and discounts on other Costco Services*.

Members can search for selections in office decor, produce, delicious baked goods, and daily essentials like pens or plasticware. And there's a lot more to check out online at Costco.com. See how far your $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* takes you.

Until January 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get a Costco 1-Year Executive Gold Star Membership plus a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $120.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.

*Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.