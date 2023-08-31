A Gold Coin Business Run by Married Couple Turns Deadly On this week's episode of "Dirty Money," hear the tragic story of Jim and Pamela Fayed, the married couple whose multimillion-dollar business could not buy happiness.

Jim and Pamela Fayed seemed to have it all—two beautiful daughters, a sprawling horse ranch in California, and a gold exchange business that raked in millions every year. But all that glitters is not gold. The Fayeds also harbored a deep secret that would destroy both their lives.

Their businesses, Goldfinger Coin & Bullion Inc. and E-Bullion, reportedly pulled in $160 million in revenue. But when investigators started poking around about accusations of money laundering for Ponzi schemes, love and loyalty fell apart resulting in a crime that shocked their affluent community.

