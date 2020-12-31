Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

How Entrepreneurs Can Eliminate Roadblocks To Transform In Business The transformation entrepreneurs have can be less painful with these actionable skills.

By Luis Jorge Rios Edited by Dan Bova

Transformation is no easy feat. It takes time, dedication, hard work, and a high level of self-awareness confronting our truths and insecurities. Our highest potential is often on the other side of roadblocks we have to work through, and that is the most challenging work of all. This year, many of us have taken the time to look within and find what matters to us. In a year fraught with uncertainty, our priorities were laid bare, and our direction forever changed.

It's only natural that transformation is on the horizon, and the truth is life stops when we stop growing. When facing challenges, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and author Stephen Scoggins have a unique take. By surviving a difficult upbringing in a broken home, He cultivated the tenacity to break through roadblocks and serve a higher purpose. "Roadblocks are sometimes of our own making, and sometimes they aren't," states Stephen. "The thing is we can't find the transformation we are seeking if we don't break through them." He shares a few ways you can eliminate roadblocks and live the kind of life you deserve.

Don't let your past hold you back

Stephen does not have a picture-perfect past, but he doesn't let that hold him back. It's important to understand that nothing is permanent in life, and that goes for our circumstances. We can change them at any time we like. It won't be easy, but it's possible. The fact that your past does not dictate your future. Don't let it break you. Let it make you.

Understand you can't please everyone

Putting yourself first can be difficult, but it is key to creating a better life. A lot of people are going to have a lot of opinions about what you are doing. Don't let it get into your head. Negativity is one of the biggest deterrents we can face when chasing our dreams. Ignore it as best you can and align yourself with people whose values are similar to your own.

Know your self-worth

Your journey towards transformation is going to have a lot of ups and downs. Knowing your self-worth keeps you going in the most difficult of times. Knowing our self-worth is what carries us through both the worst and the best of times. As humans, we can lose our focus, we can get off track, but our self-esteem consistently sets everything right again.
