According to Clutch, 64% of small businesses have a digital footprint on the web, and each is trying to win as many customers as possible. Moreover, thousands of businesses come to the web daily to make their mark.

Yes. The digital market is nearly saturated, making it hard for businesses to stay unique and attract customers. However, based on current trends, it is likely that the market in 2023 will continue to be highly competitive and crowded, with a proliferation of new products and services being launched regularly.

So, how do you make your business stand out in 2023?

It means businesses need to work harder than ever to stand out in a crowded marketplace and find innovative ways to connect with customers and build lasting relationships with them.

Admittedly, explainer videos can win this big race for your business.

Statistically,

Explainer videos are the best form of content to attract and engage customers.

77% of global viewers fully watch an explainer video that lasts between one and two minutes.

Explainer videos of sixty seconds in length have the highest customer retention rate compared with other forms of content.

Numbers never lie.

Explanation videos are the most powerful tools for achieving your business goals, as they provide a highly engaging and effective way to communicate complex ideas and build brand awareness.

Let's move to the core of it.

The power of visuals

The power of visuals in explainer videos lies in the fact that the human brain is wired to process visual information much faster than text or audio. Visuals can also be more engaging and memorable and help simplify complex information by breaking it down into digestible parts.

These attributes make explainer videos highly effective for communicating complex ideas or products to a broad audience.

Moreover, explainer videos can also leverage visual storytelling techniques to create an emotional connection with the audience. By using relatable characters or scenarios, these videos can help to make a brand more relatable and increase the likelihood of the audience, forming a positive impression of the brand.

Explainer videos can capitalize on these trends in many ways by providing visual storytelling.

The science of storytelling

Storytelling is a powerful marketing tool used for centuries to create emotional connections with audiences and memorably convey brand messages. The cardinal elements of effective storytelling include character development, plot, and emotional engagement.

Stories can help to humanize a brand, make it more relatable, and create an emotional bond with the audience. In today's digital age, explainer videos have become a popular tool for storytelling in marketing.

Explainer videos use a combination of visuals, sound and narrative to convey complex ideas or products simply and engagingly. They can be used to tell a brand story, explain how a product works, or showcase customer success stories.

Admittedly, the power of explainer videos lies in their ability to leverage visual storytelling techniques to create an emotional connection with the audience.

The benefits of explainer videos

There are many benefits of explainer videos for every kind of business vertical.

Simplifies complex Ideas: Explainer videos can simplify difficult ideas, goods, or services so that viewers can grasp them better.

Explainer videos can simplify difficult ideas, goods, or services so that viewers can grasp them better. Increased engagement: Explainer videos are quite captivating and can draw in viewers in a way that typical text-based information does not.

Explainer videos are quite captivating and can draw in viewers in a way that typical text-based information does not. Improved brand awareness: By making it simpler for the audience to comprehend what the business offers and how it might benefit them, explainer videos can aid in boosting brand awareness.

By making it simpler for the audience to comprehend what the business offers and how it might benefit them, explainer videos can aid in boosting brand awareness. Higher conversion rates: Explainer videos can assist in demystifying complicated concepts or items so that the audience can more easily comprehend the value proposition.

Explainer videos can assist in demystifying complicated concepts or items so that the audience can more easily comprehend the value proposition. Cost-effective marketing: Since explainer videos may be disseminated on various venues, such as social media and the brand's website, they can be an affordable marketing tactic. This can assist in expanding your audience without the use of costly advertising strategies.

Since explainer videos may be disseminated on various venues, such as social media and the brand's website, they can be an affordable marketing tactic. This can assist in expanding your audience without the use of costly advertising strategies. Increased SEO: Explainer videos can help to improve the website's search engine optimization (SEO) by increasing the time spent on the website and reducing the bounce rate.

Explainer videos can help to improve the website's search engine optimization (SEO) by increasing the time spent on the website and reducing the bounce rate. Facilitates Social Sharing: Explainer videos are highly shareable on social media platforms, which can help to increase brand reach and attract new customers.

It's astounding, right? Technically, there are tons of other related benefits when it comes to employing explainer videos in modern marketing.

Best practices for creating explainer videos

Statistically, all explainer videos are not equally effective. You need to be extremely strategic when creating short videos for your target audience.

Always consider these parameters:

Keep it short and simple: The best explainer videos are concise and to the point.

The best explainer videos are concise and to the point. Use engaging visuals: Use engaging and visually appealing visuals to grab your audience's attention.

Use engaging and visually appealing visuals to grab your audience's attention. Use a conversational tone: To keep the audience interested and involved, use a conversational tone in your writing. Do not confuse the audience with technical jargon or industry-specific phrases.

To keep the audience interested and involved, use a conversational tone in your writing. Do not confuse the audience with technical jargon or industry-specific phrases. Tell a story: Incorporate storytelling techniques to create an emotional connection with the audience.

Incorporate storytelling techniques to create an emotional connection with the audience. Add a call to action: Include a clear call to action at the end of your video to encourage viewers to take action.

Include a clear call to action at the end of your video to encourage viewers to take action. Optimize for SEO: Optimize your video for search engines by including relevant keywords in your video title, description, and tags.

Optimize your video for search engines by including relevant keywords in your video title, description, and tags. Test and iterate: Test your video with different audiences and use analytics tools to measure its effectiveness.

You can create an explainer video that attracts your target audience, successfully conveys your message, and increases conversions for your company by adhering to these recommended practices.

Lastly, in today's cutthroat business environment, standing out in a crowded field can be challenging. However, explainer videos provide an effective technique to grab the interest of prospective clients and set your company out from the competition.