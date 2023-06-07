Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You've just launched your dream business. You've been diligently marketing your products on social media, optimizing your website for SEO and preparing your inventory for your first major sale. You've amassed a significant following, and there's a real interest in your products and your company. However, when the sales data rolls in, it's significantly less than you anticipated. You're left wondering, "Didn't I do everything right?"

Whether you're running a new or established business, having a solid reputation in your industry is as crucial as any marketing tool or SEO-friendly website. Your clientele, customers and investors need to trust you. However, amidst all the packaging, paperwork and product production, it's unlikely that you or your team have the bandwidth to work on developing this crucial credibility and reputation. That's where a proficient public relations (PR) team comes into play.

Related: Break Through the Noise: 5 Hacks to Boost Your Public Relations Efforts in a Noisy Digital World

How does a PR team create business credibility?

For clients and customers to invest their time and money into your business, they need to trust you. Too many people have been scammed by faux businesses claiming to sell non-existent products. Maintaining a trustworthy and credible reputation means that new clients won't hesitate to employ your services or purchase your products. So, how does a business like yours become "reputable"?

A PR team creates connections with existing, reputable media outlets to promote your business. They generate content, typically a guest blog or feature, that is sent to magazines, journals and other outlets to be posted and shared with an established readership. This way, your company is endorsed by a credible source and introduced to potential clientele. Podcasts are also an increasingly popular way to spread the word about your business. A PR team will leverage their existing connections and forge new ones to place information about your business with a reputable podcaster or outlet whose audience aligns with your brand's aesthetics, goals and values.

Sharing your brand's story

Sharing your brand's story means connecting with your intended audience through the narrative you create around your brand. This narrative can include your history, values, goals and more. It helps new and existing customers understand who you are as a company and why they should invest their time and money in you. Podcasts and blog features can be a great way to tell your brand's story in a longer format. Telling your brand's story gives clients something to root for, an ethos that compels them to stick around with your company. Part of having a PR team is their ability to use outreach to expand your audience while making your business appear legitimate and credible.

This is an excellent opportunity to talk about your brand's mission, involvement with social activism, core values, or modes of sustainability/ethical consumption utilized by your brand. Some customers and clients look for these aspects before deciding to make a purchase.

Building positive relationships

PR also aids in forming positive relationships with your potential and current customers. Part of confirming that you are a reputable business and crafting a narrative surrounding that business is so that your clients return to your company, not your competitor. You want people to be aware of your brand and loyal to it.

Connecting with existing media outlets, influential individuals and other reputable sources will aid you in promoting and maintaining a thriving business. The next step to boosting your business is undoubtedly hiring a PR team today. They will help you navigate the complex public relations landscape, ensuring your brand's story is heard and your reputation is solidified.

Related: Does Your PR Agency See You as a Project or a Partner?

The role of PR in crisis management

Another crucial aspect of PR is crisis management. In the event of a mishap or controversy, a PR team can help mitigate damage to your brand's reputation. They can craft thoughtful responses, manage communications with the media, and guide your business through the storm. This proactive approach can help maintain credibility and reassure customers during challenging times.

PR and social media

In today's digital age, a PR team's role extends to managing your brand's presence on social media. They can help shape your online image, engage with your audience and respond professionally to feedback or criticism. A well-managed social media presence can enhance your brand's reputation, reach a wider audience and drive customer engagement.

Related: In The Run for Success, What's More Helpful PR or Social Media?

PR and community engagement

PR teams also play a vital role in community engagement. They can organize events, partnerships, or initiatives that align with your brand's values and contribute positively to your community. This boosts your reputation and fosters a deeper connection with your audience.

In conclusion, a PR team is an invaluable asset for any business, new or old. They can help build and maintain your reputation, connect with your audience, manage crises and much more. Sharing your brand's story and values can foster customer trust and loyalty, ultimately driving your business's success.

If you want to boost your business, hiring a PR team should be your next step. They can help you navigate the complex public relations landscape, ensuring your brand's story is heard, your reputation is solidified and your business thrives. A good reputation is just as important as any marketing tool or SEO-friendly website.