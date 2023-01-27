Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today's digital landscape, it's more important than ever to have effective tools and strategies in place to help you manage your online presence and reach your target audience. Whether you're a business looking to improve your search engine rankings, a marketer trying to build relationships with influencers, or a PR professional looking to connect with journalists, a wide variety of tools are available to help you achieve your goals.

In this article, we'll look at ten different tools that can help you with your digital marketing, SEO, PR and outreach efforts, including Ahrefs, Mention, OutreachPlus, Hootsuite, Ontolo, Muck Rack, Inkybee, Hunter and Buzzstream.

1. Ahrefs

This tool helps you find backlink opportunities and track the success of your outreach campaigns.

Ahrefs is a powerful tool that helps digital marketers and SEO professionals to improve their website's search engine rankings. It provides a suite of features that allow users to discover backlink opportunities, track their outreach campaigns' success and analyze their backlinks' quality and strength.

Use the tool to search for backlink opportunities and find websites willing to link to your website.

Use the tool to track the success of your outreach campaigns and measure the impact of your backlinks on your search engine rankings.

Use the tool to analyze the quality and strength of your backlinks, and identify opportunities to improve your link profile.

2. Mention

This tool helps you track mentions of your brand across the web and identify outreach opportunities.

Mention is a powerful monitoring and analytics tool that helps businesses and organizations to track mentions of their brand across the web, including social media, blogs, and news websites. This tool allows users to identify opportunities for outreach, such as reaching out to journalists who have mentioned their brand or commenting on blog posts that mention their website and to measure the impact of their outreach efforts and track the reach of their brand across the web.

Use the tool to track mentions of your brand across the web, including on social media, blogs and news websites.

Use the tool to identify opportunities for outreach, such as by reaching out to journalists who have mentioned your brand or by commenting on blog posts that mention your website.

Use the tool to measure the impact of your outreach efforts and track the reach of your brand across the web.

3. OutreachPlus

OutreachPlus is a comprehensive and user-friendly tool that helps businesses and organizations to automate their outreach campaigns, streamline their efforts and track the success of their campaigns.

Use the tool to automate your outreach campaigns and streamline your efforts.

Use the tool to personalize your outreach efforts and tailor your messages to individual influencers or media outlets.

Use the tool to track the success of your outreach campaigns and measure the impact of your efforts.

4. Hootsuite

Hootsuite is a leading social media management platform that helps businesses and organizations to manage their social media accounts, reach out to influencers and track their social media activity.

Use the tool to manage your social media accounts and connect with influencers.

Use the tool to track and monitor your social media activity, including mentions of your brand and interactions with influencers.

Use the tool to automate and schedule your social media posts, allowing you to stay active and engaged with your followers.

5. Ontolo

Ontolo is a powerful tool that helps digital marketers and SEO professionals to find link-building opportunities and automate their outreach efforts. It provides a suite of features that allow users to discover new link-building opportunities, streamline their outreach process and track the success of their campaigns.

Use the tool to search for link-building opportunities and find websites that are willing to link to your website.

Use the tool to automate your outreach efforts and streamline your link-building process.

Use the tool to track the success of your link-building campaigns and measure the impact of your efforts on your search engine rankings.

6. GroupHigh

A tool that helps you find and connect with influential bloggers in your industry.

Use the tool to search for and find influential bloggers in your industry.

Use the tool to track your interactions with these bloggers and keep a record of your outreach efforts.

Use the tool to measure the success of your blogger outreach campaigns and track your progress over time.

7. Muck Rack

Muck Rack is a powerful PR and media relations tool that helps businesses and organizations to find and connect with journalists and media outlets in their industry. It allows users to easily search for media contacts, track their interactions, keep a record of their media outreach efforts, and measure the success of their campaigns over time.

Use the tool to search for and find journalists and media outlets in your industry.

Use the tool to track your interactions with these journalists and record your media outreach efforts.

Use the tool to measure the success of your media outreach campaigns and track your progress over time.

8. InkyBee

InkyBee is a comprehensive influencer marketing tool that helps businesses and organizations to find, track and manage their outreach campaigns with influencers in their industry. It allows users to search for and discover influencers easily, track their interactions, record their outreach efforts and automate their campaigns for effective follow-up.

A tool that helps you find and track influencers and manage your outreach campaigns.

Use the tool to search for and find influencers in your industry.

Use the tool to track your interactions with these influencers and keep a record of your outreach efforts.

Use the tool to automate your outreach campaigns and follow up with influencers.

9. Hunter

Hunter is a powerful email lookup and verification tool that helps businesses and organizations to find email addresses and contact information for potential outreach partners. It allows users to easily search for and discover email addresses, verify the accuracy of the contact information and automate their outreach efforts, streamlining the process of reaching out to potential partners.

Use the tool to search for and find potential outreach partners' email addresses and contact information.

Use the tool to verify the accuracy of the contact information you find and ensure that you are reaching out to the right person.

Use the tool to automate your outreach efforts and streamline your process for reaching out to potential partners.

10. Buzzstream

A tool that helps you find and track relationships with influencers and manage your outreach efforts:

Buzzstream is a comprehensive influencer relationship management tool that helps businesses and organizations to find, track and manage their outreach efforts with influencers in their industry. It allows users to search for influencers easily, track their interactions, automate their outreach campaigns and follow-up, measure the success of their campaigns and track their progress over time.

Use the tool to search for and find influencers in your industry.

Use the tool to track your interactions with these influencers and keep a record of your outreach efforts.

Use the tool to automate your outreach campaigns and follow up with influencers.

Use the tool to measure the success of your outreach campaigns and track your progress over time.

Whether you're just starting out with link building and outreach or are an experienced pro, these tools can help you find new opportunities, streamline your efforts, and measure your progress. These tools have covered you from finding and tracking influencers to automating your outreach campaigns. So start building those valuable links and relationships today!