Streaming Free: Rohan Brown Was Arrested at Age 12. Now He's a Top Tech Entrepreneur. This Is His Story.

Watch 'My Stories with Rohan Brown' streaming free on EntrepreneurTV.

learn more about Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

staff

"One Friday afternoon in middle school, I got called into my principal's office. When I walked in, there were a few cops waiting for me and no one looked too happy to see me. Earlier that day, a friend and I thought it would be a good idea to rob our classmates with a BB gun. We were just playing around, but our classmates didn't think it was too funny."

This is the beginning of Rohan Brown's story, an entrepreneur whose journey started when he was arrested when he was just 12 years old. He says that this event forever changed the course of his life, which he details in compelling and inspiring episodes of his show My Stories, which you can find streaming free on EntrepreneurTV right now.

Related: 4 Remarkable Habits of the Most Successful Tech Entrepreneurs

Originally from Hartford, CT, Rohan Brown played D1 basketball La Salle and went on to work two years in corporate finance. He left and started Barley Inc., with an eye on revolutionizing beverage technology. He has competed in several startup competitions including, but not limited to, the MIT Sports Analytics Conference, Silicon Dragon @ the Nasdaq Center, and Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch twice, and has also been accepted into several business development programs including the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Access Network and the Startup Leadership Program.

Watch EntrepreneurTV this week to catch all of the episodes of Brown's inspiring story, and learn how to apply his life and business lessons to your pursuits.

About EntrepreneurTV

EntrepreneurTV's original programming is built to inspire, inform and fire up the minds of people like you who are on a mission to launch and grow their dream businesses. Watch new docu-series and insightful interviews streaming now on Entrepreneur, Galaxy TV, FreeCast, and Plex.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs Promotion Livestream Entrepreneur TV My stories Rohan brown

Editor's Pick

Jeans Made Out of...What? One Company Dared to Go Where None Had Before — and Even Levi's Is On Board.
The Best Advice I've Ever Received — 5 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success
How Maserati Recharged Its Brand
Ex-Employees Admit to Getting Revenge on Their Former Companies — Here's How
How to Spot the Next 500-Unit Franchise
The Future of Hybrid Work? A New Poll Confirms What We Knew All Along.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Man Sues Netflix For $1 Million After Seeing His Photo in a Documentary Describing a 'Stone Cold Killer'

Taylor Hazlewood claims that Netflix used one of his Instagram photos during a scene in "The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker."

By Emily Rella

Business News

Nursing School Operators in Florida Face 20 Years in Prison For Selling Thousands of Fake Diplomas To Students

Prosecutors on the case say it was a multimillion-dollar scheme enacted by a network of over two dozen nursing school professionals.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Leadership

The Surprising Reason Behind Why Many Leaders Are Forcing Employees Back to The Office

A recent poll of more than 150 U.S. CEOs reveals a startling reason why many companies are enforcing a return to the office.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Business News

Snapchat Is Joining the AI Revolution. Here's What You Need to Know About Snapchat's 'My AI'

After introducing My AI to only Snapchat+ subscribers in February, the AI-powered chatbot has sent 2 million messages per day.

By Sam Silverman

Side Hustle

3 Things I Wish I Knew as a First-Time Airbnb Host

Making mistakes as an entrepreneur is perfectly normal, especially if you're new. However, no rule says you have to make blunders for the sake of experience.

By Jorge Contreras

Growing a Business

2 Modern Challenges Facing the Fine Dining Industry — and How to Address Them

Fine dining is at a crossroads due to pressing issues such as inflation and the pandemic. To keep the industry afloat, entrepreneurs must examine two modern challenges and find innovative solutions to address them.

By Danilo Diazgranados