How This Entrepreneur Used a Personal Challenge to Disrupt Her Industry

This CEO hit a dead end when looking for information on company culture for women, so she created her own solution.

By Jason Saltzman

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video and latest episode of Resilience, Entrepreneur Network partner Jason Satlzman talks with Georgene Huang, the co-founder and CEO of Fairygodboss.

The founder of the career website for female professionals describes how her company began when Huang was laid off unexpectedly. She was two months pregnant at the time. Huang then discusses her journey through the professional world, how she navigated the interview process and saw gaps in the type of information she was curious about. By starting Fairygodboss, Huang learned how impossible moments are opportunities for entrepreneurs to gain personal clarity.

Click play to hear more from Alley and Georgene Huang.

Jason Saltzman

Startup Mentor, Entrepreneur, CEO of Alley

Jason Saltzman is a seasoned entrepreneur with a background in sales and marketing. Through his role as CEO of Alley and as a TechStars mentor, he advises hundreds of startups, offering real-life practical application and creative marketing advice.  

