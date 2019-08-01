If you have creative ideas, money shouldn't stand in the way of your marketing efforts.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you're beginning to build up your business, money can be tight. Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu has experienced this before. In this video, Siu explains how it is entirely possible to market a business affordably as long as you think strategically and creatively.

Siu recommends listening to content released by your competitors. You may be able to find helpful tidbits in podasts and blog posts from your competitors.

Click the video to learn more about how to market your business for less than $1,000.

