How to Market Like a Big Business, Even With a Small Budget If you have creative ideas, money shouldn't stand in the way of your marketing efforts.

By Eric Siu

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you're beginning to build up your business, money can be tight. Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu has experienced this before. In this video, Siu explains how it is entirely possible to market a business affordably as long as you think strategically and creatively.

Siu recommends listening to content released by your competitors. You may be able to find helpful tidbits in podasts and blog posts from your competitors.

Click the video to learn more about how to market your business for less than $1,000.

Related: How to Create a Cohesive Marketing Plan

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.
Eric Siu

CEO, Single Grain. Founder, Growth Everywhere.

Eric Siu is the CEO of digital marketing agency Single Grain. Single Grain has worked with companies such as Amazon, Uber and Salesforce to help them acquire more customers. He also hosts two podcasts: Marketing School with Neil Patel and Growth Everywhere, an entrepreneurial podcast where he dissects growth levers that help businesses scale. 

 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Buying / Investing in Business

Big Investors Are Betting on This 'Unlisted' Stock

You can join them as an early-stage investor as this company disrupts a $1.3T market.

By StackCommerce
Side Hustle

This Mom's Garage Side Hustle for Kids Became a Business With $1 Billion Revenue

Sandra Oh Lin worked at eBay before she gave entrepreneurship a shot.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

I Founded a $1.7 Billion Startup for Small Businesses — Here's the Secret Every Entrepreneur Should Know

Shanaz Hemmati, COO and co-founder of ZenBusiness, reveals what makes leaders and their companies strong.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Someone Just Dethroned Elon Musk as the World's Richest Person—And It May Not Be Who You Think

The news arrives as Oracle shares soared 41% on Wednesday, the largest single-day growth in the company's history.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

In the Age of AI, These Skills Will Keep Marketers Essential

AI is reshaping marketing, forcing professionals to abandon task execution and embrace judgment and creativity.

By Jason Greenwood