Learn Graphic Design Fundamentals for Less Than $30
Enhance your design capabilities with this bundle.
In today's crowded marketplace, it's important to understand the power of design and branding. How you present your products to potential customers can have a major impact on your conversion rates and help to build connections that turn one-time customers into lifelong ones.
However, great design can be exceedingly expensive, regardless of whether you outsource or hire an in-house designer. Sometimes, the best thing an entrepreneur can do is learn a new skill themselves. And the Internationally Accredited Graphic Design Bundle will help you learn the design skills you need to thrive.
This bundle includes four courses from International Open Academy, a leading professional development organization that is accredited by International Council for Online Educational Standards (ICOES) and Training Qualifications UK (TQUK). The bundle takes aim at Adobe creative programs, some of the most popular for graphic designers, digital media artists, and marketing professionals.
The courses include Adobe InDesign, Adobe Lightroom, Graphic Design Business Basics, and Adobe Illustrator. Each course is taught by Alice Thorpe, a freelance illustrator with international clients, or Thomas Cargill, a professional designer.
With each of the Adobe programs, you'll learn how to navigate the interface and operate like a pro. You'll be able to create compelling designs for print publications in InDesign, edit and process photos in Lightroom, create logos and branding with Illustrator, and more. In the graphic design course, you'll learn how to create a graphic design business plan, build a brand identity, and enhance your marketing through design for a variety of verticals.
Why spend money on a graphic design team when you can master the skills yourself? For a limited time, you can get the Internationally Accredited Graphic Design Bundle for 94 percent off $546 at just $29.
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
'Corporate America Is Killing Us.' Employees Share Gut-Wrenching Stories That Reveal a Compassion Crisis.
-
Planning a Company Offsite? Here's How to Ensure It's Inclusive.
-
The 'Lipstick Effect' Exposes a Surprising Truth About Our Priorities in a Recession. Here's How Businesses Can Cash In.
-
'I'm Not Going to Change the World by Myself, But I Can Start': How UOMA Beauty's Founder Merges Activism and Makeup to Fight for Change
-
How to Overcome Adversity and Persevere as an Entrepreneur
-
Peek Inside the Bentley Residences, Which Feature an Elevator That Will Drop Your Car Into Your Living Room
-