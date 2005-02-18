Happy employees are more productive employees. The power of that happiness was made clear by a Sears, Roebuck and Co. survey of 800 stores that showed when employee attitudes improved by 5 percent, customer satisfaction rose 1.3 percent and revenue grew 0.5 percent. In a tight economy, many business owners believe they don't have the means to make their employees happy because they can't increase their salaries. While all of us want and appreciate salary increases, money is not the only, or even the best, motivator. According to several studies, as long as we are paid competitively, or even close to competitively, the money issue is not the deciding factor in whether we remain at a job and how enthusiastically and competently we do that job.

According to a "National Study of the Changing Workforce" conducted by the Families and Work Institute of New York City, the factor that ranked highest for the surveyed employees when it came to choosing their jobs was "open communication." People want to know what is happening in the organizations they work for! In the same survey, salary ranked 16th. Gerald Graham, a professor of management at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas, evaluated 65 potential incentives in a study of 1,500 employees. The winning incentive was "personalized, instant recognition from managers"; second was a letter of praise for good performance.

As Rosabeth Moss Kanter, a management consultant based in Cambridge, Massachusetts put it, "Compensation is a right; recognition is a gift." And therein lies the power of recognition: Everyone loves gifts. Here are some tips for rewarding employees even on a tight budget: