Meet Amazon Business's Small Business Grants Semi-Finalists and Vote for Your Favorite Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur has selected 15 semi-finalists for the Small Business Grants by Amazon Business!

By

Now it's your turn to vote for your favorite entrepreneur.

Amazon Business

Learn more about how the semi-finalists will use the monetary grant and prizes.

Amazon Business Will be Awarding 15 Grants. Vote now for your favorite entrepreneur.

One Grand Prize Winner will receive $25,000, plus additional Amazon Business prizes.

Four Finalists will receive $20,000 and ten Semi-Finalists will received $15,000 in grant money, as well as additional prizes from Amazon Business like a one-year Business Prime membership.

Ready to Vote?

Voting is open from October 10 through October 20, 2022, so get your vote in now! In order to vote, you must meet the following criteria:

  • Only existing Amazon Business customers can vote. Not an Amazon Business customer? Register here.
  • One vote per Amazon Business account only.

