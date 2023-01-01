Growing a Business - Page 7
How to Create an Effective Multilingual Email Marketing Campaign
Email is an effective communication channel that helps build trust and connections between companies and customers.
- How Amplified Marketing Can Maximize Creativity and Drive Results
- Learn How to Earn Passive Income for Your Business With This $40 Investment Education Bundle
- How Ecommerce And Tech Companies Can Learn From Each Other
Charles Bililies of Souvla on Creating a Fast-Fine Greek Restaurant
Interview with Founder/CEO of Souvla Charles Bililies about being a fast-fine restaurant, believing in an entrepreneurial vision, and how Toast technology revamped his tech stack.
Women Are Being Pushed Off the Edge of the Glass Cliff. Here's What That Means and What to Do About It.
One of the primary reasons that hold women leaders back is the so-called "glass cliff." Here's how it's keeping women from leadership roles, how it's different from the glass ceiling and what you can do to prevent it.
Ask Co-Founder of Netflix Marc Randolph Anything: How to Watch
How to watch the new live streaming episode of 'Ask Marc.'
AI Has Taken Over Qualitative Market Research. Here's What That Means for Your Business.
Discover how AI is transforming qualitative research — increasing efficiency and accuracy and driving faster insights.
I Asked ChatGPT How to Recession-Proof a Business. Here's What It Suggested (and What I Would Do Differently).
Silicon Valley's leading artificial intelligence weighs in on how you can make your business more resilient to economic downswings.
The Top Fears and Dangers of Generative AI — and What to Do About Them
Here are a few of the biggest reasons people fear generative AI and potential solutions for each.
How Motivation Can Turn a Stagnant Team into a High-Performance Machine
Salespeople are the driving force behind a company's revenue, so finding the right people to join the sales team is crucial. However, simply hiring the right employees is not enough to ensure success.
Workplace Issues Often Trickle Down From the Top. Have You Tried These 3 Ways to Fix Your Biggest Challenges?
Employee stress, burnout and engagement problems are often symptoms of a top-down management structure issue — that's why bottom-up change is the solution. Check out these three ways to restructure your management and watch your productivity — and team engagement — improve.
These Translation Earbuds Know 50 Languages and Could Help You Expand Your Customer Base
Find out how business owners can increase customer satisfaction using a pair of $80 translation earbuds.
3 Strategies to Live By When It Comes to Doing More With Less in Marketing
Utilizing three words — scrappy, curious and frugal — and these three strategies can help you produce successful outcomes from your marketing efforts, leading to increased customer satisfaction and new business to boost your revenue.
How to Create a Brand Narrative That Inspires and Engages Your Audience
In today's crowded marketplace, having a great product or service is not enough. To succeed, you need to create a connection with your audience that goes beyond the features and benefits of your offerings. That's where business storytelling comes in. By crafting an interesting narrative that conveys your brand's values and mission, you can build trust, loyalty, and a competitive edge that sets you apart.