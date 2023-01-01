Growing a Business - Page 9

Employee Experience & Recruiting

Hiring This Type of Employee Can Protect Your Business From a Volatile Market

Everyone talks about diversifying your portfolio in terms of investments, but what about diversifying your portfolio of employees? Deploying different types of permanent and flexible workers can reduce the number of idle employees, cut down on unnecessary costs and help your business succeed.

By Daniel Altman

Starting a Business

How Dairy Farming Made Me a Better Tech Entrepreneur

Here's how working on a dairy farm contributed to my success as a technology entrepreneur.

By Justin Vandehey
Leadership

How to Run a Startup Through a Downturn

Scarcity drives creativity and innovation; entrepreneurs can flourish in a downturn with the right mindset and strategy.

By Phil Santoro
Starting a Business

Boldness Is Key When It Comes to Starting a Business — Here Are 5 Ways to Boldly Launch Yours

In this article, we will discuss five key tips to launch a business with boldness. Whether you're a seasoned business owner, or just starting out, there's something here for everyone.

By Leigh Burgess
Legal

How to Identify and Navigate Conflicts With Integrity

Conflicts of interest pose challenges for entrepreneurs because they can result in a breach of trust and put their own interests at risk.

By Arash Homampour
Side Hustle

One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year

Shawn Rubel, CEO of international creative marketplace Vecteezy, wanted to solve a common problem for designers.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

How to Boost Your Business Sales — Both With and Without AI

While AI can replace certain aspects of the sales process, it cannot replicate certain uniquely human skills like building rapport and tapping into customer feelings.

By William Lam
Living

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career

Ami Neiberger, a communications strategist and media-relations expert for more than 20 years, says there's a "fine line to walk" when it comes to sharing our most vulnerable moments.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

5 Things Every Small Business Should Be Doing This Year

If your small business is going to survive and thrive in 2023, there are specific things you need to be doing.

By Jonathan Herrick
Science & Technology

How Internet Brownouts Can Threaten Your Business — and 8 Ways to Minimize Their Impact

Let's explore internet brownouts, what causes them and how to stop them from severely impacting your business.

By Greg Davis
Franchise

Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

A successful private equity transaction for your franchise business means bringing on the right strategic thought partner.

By Alicia Miller
Marketing

How to Create an Effective Multilingual Email Marketing Campaign

Email is an effective communication channel that helps build trust and connections between companies and customers.

By Dmitry Kudrenko