If embedding just one snippet of code onto your website could double your engagement and clicks on Pinterest, would you do it?

Let's cut to the chase. In the Pinterest world, there're average pins, and then there are Rich Pins. The kind that drives more organic traffic, more clicks, more sales on your website.

If you're selling any kind of product online, don't sleep on Rich Pins. I'm about to open your eyes to this revolutionary tool that has quite literally, changed my life.

What are Rich Pins?

Rich Pins feature backend metadata that provides Pinterest with more information about your product to ensure a more enriched experience for searchers. Think the same pin, but with a plethora of extra information automatically linked to your content, that makes your pin more engaging and conversational. This is the way to nail your Pinterest strategy!

It's an invisible link between your site data and your Pinterest content that shares more about your product and makes it stand out in a sea of similar products, resulting in more clicks and ultimately? Sales.

On a technical level, Rich Pins work by displaying metadata, like keywords and phrases, and even price tags from pages where you've embedded the code on your website. Once you apply for Rich Pins, your site's metadata will form a Rich Pin whenever a user saves your content. This is perfect for conditioning buyers to be ready to purchase once they land on your sales page!

While metadata is super...well, meta (AKA invisible), you can tell a Rich Pin from a typical Pin by looking at how much information is available on the Pin. This content syncs across from the eCommerce website linked to the Pin.

How to use Rich Pins on Pinterest + the different types of Rich Pins

There are four different types of Rich Pins you can create:

Article Pins — Exactly as it sounds - this is content from a webpage with a blog or story. Any Rich Pin with this content will typically have a headline, author, and description. Product Pins — This includes essential information for converting a user, like pricing, availability, and location (if applicable). However, it's important to note these aren't Buyable Pins as they don't allow the user to purchase directly from Pinterest. Instead, they need to link to the product's landing page. Recipe Pins - Beyond just sharing the title of the recipe, Rich recipe Pins help the user find out the ingredients, cooking time, serving information, and ratings without navigating away from the app! With recipe Rich Pins, the brand that's using them, whether a Food Blogger or a Mompreneur can also share affiliate links in their pins which can lead to thousands of commissions. App Pins - With the right code, these Rich Pins allow users to install your app directly from the app. With a seamless download and intuitive user experience, App Pins are a must in your customer acquisition journey.

In eCommerce, you really want to be focusing on Product and Article Rich Pins, embedding code to each of your product and blog pages to ensure your Pin ranks higher than any other. This will ensure stronger engagement and audience retention. This leads me to answer the big question...

Why should I use Rich Pins?

Well, firstly, why wouldn't you? It costs you absolutely zilch (less the five minutes to embed the code), and it's one simple tool you can maximize to grow your clicks and ultimately, sales, as an eCommerce business owner.

On the other hand, it's an obvious lead-in as consumers want access to information instantly and at their fingertips. While clicks will always be the holy grail for converting on Pinterest, if you can deliver all the information a user needs in one Rich, informative, value-packed Pin, they're far more likely to pin your content and return. This embeds the know, like and trust needed to ultimately make that sale.

We know that almost 72% of users come to Pinterest looking for purchase inspiration, so the more information you can provide, the better. We also know that 84% of them try new things they've discovered on the platform. And did I mention the average time spent on the site is over 14 minutes? That's ample time to capture and sustain their attention - so the more information you can provide (without needing to manually upload it) will be killer for your engagement!

As someone who's managed and consulted with hundreds of different brands on Pinterest, I've seen just how effective Rich Pins can be. Rich Pins help you:

Stand out

Build authority and trust in your digital community

Stay relevant with the newest and hottest trends

Get searchable, and drive your website's domain authority up each day with this easy, SEO-boosting tool

How to set up Rich Pins on your website as an online service provider

The best part is you only need to go through the above process once, with just one page! No need to go through every URL or revalidate every time you update something. Once you've set up Rich Pins once, you're good to go!

So, what's next?

Whether it's killer articles or must-have products, if you're not maximizing your content you're missing out on thousands of new leads and purchases every day. I mean, you're literally three steps away from standing out, building authority, and driving clicks to your website as an online business owner.

They're fun, easy, and incredibly lucrative if done correctly.

Stop waiting, get creating, and start scaling with Pinterest Rich Pins!