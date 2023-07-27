Score a Costco Gold Star Membership with a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card Get a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card with this limited-time membership promotion.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Between running a business, summer travel, and the upcoming back-to-school prep and holiday plans, things are busy. Having a place to get nearly all of your shopping done for work and home can take a hefty weight off your shoulders. And Costco has over 500 warehouses to accommodate that need. When you sign up for a one-year Costco Gold Star Membership, you'll receive a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card*.

Costco offers a variety of goods, from groceries and cleaning supplies to furniture and electronics. Get set for back to school with snacks for the kids and grab the ingredients you need to prep meals for a busy work week. On the way home, stop at the Costco Gas Station to fill your gas tank. You can even take advantage of the Costco Tire Center and have brand-name tires installed as you shop.

You aren't limited to shopping in person, either. If you don't have the time, you can go to Costco.com to purchase select items like groceries and everyday essentials with two-day or same-day delivery.

Get a Costco Gold Star Membership to help you through the busiest times of the year.

Sign up for a Costco Gold Star Membership and get a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* to get you started for just $60 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change. *To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary. *Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Office Supplies Costco

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'The Most Effed Up Thing Yet': Bethenny Frankel Slams T.J. Maxx After She Accidentally Buys Fake Designer Shoes

Frankel purchased counterfeit Manolo Blahnik shoes for a steep $868 at the retailer.

By Emily Rella
Business Ideas

The Top 10 Home Business Ideas for 2023

Can't figure out which enterprise you should launch in 2023? Check out 10 stellar home business ideas to get inspiration.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Models

Tap Into Boundless Success Potential With These Remote Business Ideas

Are you tired of getting up in the morning, getting in your cold car, and driving to work? Then don't. Check out these remote business ideas.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Say Hello to the 'Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte': Starbucks New Fall Menu Leaked Online

Instagram influencer exposes an alleged menu from the mega-coffee chain that has some customers delighted and depresso.

By Jonathan Small
Growing a Business

We Will Inevitably Lose Skills to AI, But Do The Benefits Outweigh The Risks?

The discourse around AI has often been painted in a tone of gloom and doom, with critics suggesting that we are bound to lose essential skills to our AI counterparts, a phenomenon we can call the "ChatGPT effect." Yet the reality is that losing certain skills to AI, much like the advent of calculators and the internet, is not only inevitable but also beneficial to human progress.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

Google Engineers Rake in Big Bucks with Base Salaries up to $718,000, According to a New Report

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle