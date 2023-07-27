Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Between running a business, summer travel, and the upcoming back-to-school prep and holiday plans, things are busy. Having a place to get nearly all of your shopping done for work and home can take a hefty weight off your shoulders. And Costco has over 500 warehouses to accommodate that need. When you sign up for a one-year Costco Gold Star Membership, you'll receive a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card*.

Costco offers a variety of goods, from groceries and cleaning supplies to furniture and electronics. Get set for back to school with snacks for the kids and grab the ingredients you need to prep meals for a busy work week. On the way home, stop at the Costco Gas Station to fill your gas tank. You can even take advantage of the Costco Tire Center and have brand-name tires installed as you shop.

You aren't limited to shopping in person, either. If you don't have the time, you can go to Costco.com to purchase select items like groceries and everyday essentials with two-day or same-day delivery.

Get a Costco Gold Star Membership to help you through the busiest times of the year.

Sign up for a Costco Gold Star Membership and get a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* to get you started for just $60 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change. *To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary. *Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.