Get All Access for $5/mo

Small Business Owners Are Taking 3 Creative Actions to Achieve Their Goals in 2024, According to a New Report From social media to AI, entrepreneurs are pulling out all the stops for success.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Many small business owners think 2024 will be a "make or break" year for their business.
  • Entrepreneurs have to be creative to succeed — and these are the strategies they're using.

Running a small business isn't easy under the best circumstances, and a few current obstacles might make it that much harder.

Forty percent of small business owners believe that 2024 will be a "make or break" year for their business, citing the economy, upcoming election and declining sales as key concerns, per a survey conducted by Slack.

However, it's not all doom and gloom. "At the mid-point of 2024, we asked small businesses to look back on the goals they set for the year, and we found that they're satisfied with their progress and successes over the first half," says Gina Taylor Cotter, EVP & GM, small business products at American Express.

Related: 63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

In fact, American Express shared a new report with Entrepreneur that found that 9 in 10 small business owners are optimistic that their company will achieve its goals this year.

Young, digitally-native entrepreneurs, in particular, are considering creative pathways to growth, according to the report. However, 83% of small business owners across the board said that the past several years have required them to think more creatively than ever before.

When it comes to new actions that small business owners have undertaken in the past 12 months, 57% of respondents said they created a social media profile for their business — and it was the first time doing so for 32% of them.

Related: 9 Tips To Grow Your Small Business With Social Media Marketing

Small business owners are also experimenting with partnerships to secure success: One-third (33%) said they've collaborated with another company or brand in the past year.

Finally, many small business owners are eager to harness the power of AI.

Fifty-nine percent of all millennial and Gen Z respondents said their business uses AI, compared to 34% of Gen X and baby boomers. The most common AI use cases include analyzing customer data (39%), chatbots and virtual assistants (39%) and content creation (33%).
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a senior features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Branding

She Launched Her Black-Owned Beauty Brand with $1,500 in Her Pockets — Now Her Products Are on Sephora's Shelves.

On her journey to disrupt the beauty industry with her brand OUI the People, here are three lessons founder Karen Young shares.

By Mita Mallick
Money & Finance

10 High-Paying, In-Demand Jobs of the Future That I Would Consider If I Were Planning My Career Now

The career market is set for significant changes in the coming years.

By Georgi Todorov
Business News

Trump, Musk Slammed With Federal Labor Charges Over 'Illegal' Conversation on Unions

The two talked on a livestream on X on Monday night.

By Emily Rella
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

Her Side Hustle Landed in Costco and Made $3 Million Last Year Even Though She 'Didn't Know Anything About Running a Business'

Lauren Chew, founder and CEO of Love+Chew, set out to "change our broken food system" with her first entrepreneurial venture.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

Get Picky With Your Clients — How to Identify and Attract Your Ideal Customer

As a start-up or even an established business facing tough times, it is hard to be picky about customers. But with a little effort and thoughtful planning, you can attract more ideal customers and spend less time doing work that does not align with your business goals.

By Cynthia Kay