Struggling to Find Career Excitement? These 4 Steps Will Help You Discover (or Rediscover) Your Passion. Brian Tracy breaks down the small steps you can take to start turning your passion into your livelihood.

By Brian Tracy

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy describes how to take your passion and turn it into a career. Tracy explains how, no matter your age or the state of the world, bills are one thing that will not change.

If you're feeling that are falling into a rut, pinpoint your passion and pursue it. Grow your skills and become a life-long learner. You don't need to go back to school, but you should take advantage of opportunities around you. In this ever-changing technological environment, you can easily empower yourself and gain more information.

Click the video to hear more from Brian Tracy.

