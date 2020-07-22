📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Target New Customers with This Simple and Affordable Short-Linking Strategy Learn more about your audience and scale your business.

By Entrepreneur Store

A hyperlink is far more important than just a link to another website — especially for entrepreneurs. Short links have the power to be important marketing tools and remarkable agents for gathering data when they're used correctly. If you're creating content and trying to drive customers to your various landing pages, it's extremely important to use short links because they can give you insight into customer behavior that will help you scale your business in the future.

TargeterPRO.com is a tool that makes a short linking marketing strategy not only attainable but affordable, too. With TargeterPRO, you can seamlessly track your audience with simple links that will also provide your customers with a unique experience. TargeterPRO helps you target your customers with specific links to increase your marketing reach and redirect customers to relevant pages. You can add pixels to retarget them in your social media ad campaigns, share your links to your network, or target users online based on their location and device.

When you target potential customers with your links, TargeterPRO tracks everything. You'll get detailed analytics on the number of clicks, the countries from where people clicked, the referrer, and much more. Whether you're driving people to custom landing pages to promote new products or services or just trying to raise brand awareness, TargeterPRO helps you do it with simple, seamless short links.

Signing up for TargeterPRO may be the quickest way to boost your marketing efforts without overhauling your strategy. An Unlimited one-year subscription to TargeterPRO.com is normally $499 but you can sign up today for just $29. Alternatively, an Unlimited lifetime subscription is just $39 now.
