The 10-Step Checklist of Making a Sale Want to start selling more? Start by making sure people actually want your offering.

By Brian Tracy

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're looking to increase your sales, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy describes 10 requirements to closing a sale.

First off, make sure that your product or service is desirable. Before you even try to make a sale, make sure that your customer is interested in what you are offering. This demonstrates that you are already on the right path and have a lower risk of turning off your customer by trying to sell them something they do not need.

Next, work to earn consumer trust in your business and yourself. Try to prove that your company and sales offering is reliable and dependable -- if a customer does not see merit in your business and offering, your sales process will be an uphill battle.

Click play to hear more requirements of closing a sale.

Brian Tracy

Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author

Brian Tracy is chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International. He is the leading coach on the topics of leadership, self-esteem, goals and success psychology. Learn more at BrianTracy.com

