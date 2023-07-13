In the latest episode of 'How Success Happens,' Jeff Chapin shares how his life experiences led him to his current entrepreneurial venture.

This week on How Success Happens, I spoke with Jeff Chapin, co-founder and chief product officer of the new climate tech company Haven Energy. Before Haven, Chapin co-founded the mattress company Casper. He's had an incredible career, and I was curious to find out about how he's applying his background in design, engineering and nonprofits to his next project in the clean energy space. You can listen to our full conversation below, and I've pulled out three key takeaways. I hope you find Chapin as inspiring as I do.

1. Find inspiration wherever you go

During his tenure at IDEO, Chapin engaged in international development with nonprofits, including a six-month marketing project in Phnom Penh, Cambodia aimed at enhancing rural sanitation. He furthered his efforts with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Bank, focusing on Southeast Asia and East and West Africa. Chapin immersed himself in local communities, witnessing their remarkable contentment despite adverse living conditions. Unlike in America, where work takes precedence over family, these places showcased multigenerational families living harmoniously amidst modest surroundings.

Timestamp — 9:36

Related: The Green Energy Sector Is Booming. Here's How You Can Use Its Growth to Boost Your Bottom Line.

2. Focus on improving basic human needs

While working in international development, Chapin met his Casper co-founder, and years later they reconnected. With his time in product design and nonprofit work, he's always been drawn to basic human needs. Casper sought to improve sleep, as poor sleep is a chronic condition. Chapin was in charge of product development and eventually built a team that worked in an ergonomics lab with human subject testing and biomechanics. Word-of-mouth was key to the growth of the business.

Timestamp — 15:12

Related: Esports Pioneer Craig Levine Shares His 3 Best Pieces of Career Advice

3. Know your core values

Chapin's core value is that he wants to do good, which led him to leave Casper and get into the clean energy industry. Chapin recently co-founded Haven Energy, a climate tech company that is accelerating the adoption of home battery systems.

Timestamp — 27:26

Related: There's No Future in Technology or Sustainability Unless These 4 Things Change