The Co-Founder of Casper Is Venturing Into Clean Energy With His New Company In the latest episode of 'How Success Happens,' Jeff Chapin shares how his life experiences led him to his current entrepreneurial venture.

By Robert Tuchman

This week on How Success Happens, I spoke with Jeff Chapin, co-founder and chief product officer of the new climate tech company Haven Energy. Before Haven, Chapin co-founded the mattress company Casper. He's had an incredible career, and I was curious to find out about how he's applying his background in design, engineering and nonprofits to his next project in the clean energy space. You can listen to our full conversation below, and I've pulled out three key takeaways. I hope you find Chapin as inspiring as I do.

1. Find inspiration wherever you go

During his tenure at IDEO, Chapin engaged in international development with nonprofits, including a six-month marketing project in Phnom Penh, Cambodia aimed at enhancing rural sanitation. He furthered his efforts with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Bank, focusing on Southeast Asia and East and West Africa. Chapin immersed himself in local communities, witnessing their remarkable contentment despite adverse living conditions. Unlike in America, where work takes precedence over family, these places showcased multigenerational families living harmoniously amidst modest surroundings.

Timestamp — 9:36

Related: The Green Energy Sector Is Booming. Here's How You Can Use Its Growth to Boost Your Bottom Line.

2. Focus on improving basic human needs

While working in international development, Chapin met his Casper co-founder, and years later they reconnected. With his time in product design and nonprofit work, he's always been drawn to basic human needs. Casper sought to improve sleep, as poor sleep is a chronic condition. Chapin was in charge of product development and eventually built a team that worked in an ergonomics lab with human subject testing and biomechanics. Word-of-mouth was key to the growth of the business.

Timestamp — 15:12

Related: Esports Pioneer Craig Levine Shares His 3 Best Pieces of Career Advice

3. Know your core values

Chapin's core value is that he wants to do good, which led him to leave Casper and get into the clean energy industry. Chapin recently co-founded Haven Energy, a climate tech company that is accelerating the adoption of home battery systems.

Timestamp — 27:26

Related: There's No Future in Technology or Sustainability Unless These 4 Things Change

Wavy Line
Robert Tuchman

Entrepreneur Staff

Host of How Success Happens

Robert Tuchman is the host of Entrepreneur's How Success Happens podcast and founder of Amaze Media Labs the largest business creating podcasts for companies and brands. He built and sold two Inc.500 companies: TSE Sports and Entertainment and Goviva acquired by Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Success Stories Success Success Strategies How Success Happens

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'That Kind of Goes Hard': Man Goes Viral After Accidentally Dyeing the Home Depot Logo on His Bleached Hair

The laughter-filled clip has amassed over 3.2 million views on TikTok.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Bank of America Slammed With $250 Million Fine for Opening Fake Accounts, Double-Dipping Charges — Here's How to Find Out If You Qualify for Payment

At least as far back as 2012, bank employees created unauthorized credit card accounts in customers' names to boost sales and better evaluations.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

17 Hospitalized, 2 in Cardiac Arrest After Ed Sheeran Concert in Pittsburgh

The hospitalizations are thought to be heat-stroke related.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Anchor Brewing, America's Oldest Craft Brewery, Shuts Down after 127 Years

The San Francisco-based company was reportedly losing millions of dollars annually.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Report: One of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket Engines Exploded During Testing

The test took place on June 30 at the company's West Texas facility.

By Emily Rella