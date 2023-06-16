Esports Pioneer Craig Levine Shares His 3 Best Pieces of Career Advice The co-CEO of ESL FACEIT Group shares knowledge he's picked up in his two decades of working in the industry.

By Robert Tuchman

ESL FACEIT Group

This week on How Success Happens, I spoke with Craig Levine, co-CEO of ESL FACEIT Group. He's had a two-decade-long career in esports, and I was curious to find out about his path into competitive gaming, lessons learned from helping to build a nascent industry into a global phenomenon, the challenges of capturing the attention of young fans and where he thinks esports is headed. You can listen to the full conversation below, and I've pulled out three key takeaways. I hope you're as inspired as I am by Levine and his career advice.

1. Make your passions work for you

Levine's life is rooted in video games, from playing Nintendo as a kid in Long Island, New York, to playing games competitively and, today, running one of the world's leading esports and video game entertainment companies. His interests set the stage for his career, even at a time when the esports business didn't exist in the U.S.

The lesson? Find ways to bring your passions into your business. This allows you to target like-minded employees and bring enthusiasm to the workplace — and will inspire you to always search for ways to improve your industry and your company.

Timestamp — :30-4:55

2. "Revenue follows relevancy"

Levine wasn't just starting a company; he was pioneering an industry. However, he and his team saw the beginnings of fandom around competitive gaming and a market opportunity as the audience grew.

Levine and colleagues at ESL coined a phrase that would remain their North Star: "Revenue follows relevancy." To turn the corner, both in esports and traditional industries, you need to establish your brand as a first-mover and a market leader. That brand awareness drives growth and, eventually, success.

Timestamp — 14:55-16:00

3. Play the long game

Levine admittedly didn't have much of a plan when he stepped into entrepreneurship as the owner of Team 3D in his freshman year of college. As time went on, though, his ambitions grew, and in 2013, ESL filled a sports arena for the first time during a tournament in Katowice, Poland.

Vision and a commitment to what the industry could look like allowed him, about 11 years after founding Team 3D, to cement his place in the pantheon of game-changers in esports. Conceptualizing your business' future is just as important as in-the-moment decision-making and reflection on success and mistakes.

Timestamps — 16:12-25:12, 31:49-33:57

Wavy Line
Robert Tuchman

Entrepreneur Staff

Host of How Success Happens

Robert Tuchman is the host of Entrepreneur's How Success Happens podcast and founder of Amaze Media Labs the largest business creating podcasts for companies and brands. He built and sold two Inc.500 companies: TSE Sports and Entertainment and Goviva acquired by Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Editor's Pick

Despite a 22-Year Age Gap, They Became Best Friends and Business Partners in Just One Year — Now Their Cocktail Company's Going Against the Grain Too
Lock
She Picked Up a Side Hustle Her Husband Saw on 'Shark Tank' — Now It Brings in More Than $100,000 Per Year
Embracing This Core Business Value Can Make the World a Better Place — And You More Money
Lock
Top 25 Side Hustles to Make Money During Summer 2023
This Key Tip Is the Secret to Successful Franchise Sales
Lock
Are Your Meetings Doomed? Here Are the 2 Things You Should Change According to an Engagement Expert.

Related Topics

Leadership Success Stories Sports Success Strategies How Success Happens esports

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
By Emily Rella
Business News

'Money Has Nothing to Do With Being Happier': Barbara Corcoran Opens Up About the Struggles That Come With Being Wealthy

The real estate maven spoke to CNBC about the common misconceptions people have when they get wealthy.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Where Is Anna Delvey Now? The Fake Heiress Is Launching Her Own Podcast While Under House Arrest

Delvey plans to drop her debut music single on the platform.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

'A Million Girls Would Kill for This Job': 'Vogue' Is Hiring an Assistant for Anna Wintour

"Vogue" parent company Condé Nast posted the listing for the position this week.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Harry and Meghan's Production Company Ends Partnership With Spotify in 'Mutual' Decision

In 2020, the partnership between Archewell Audio and Spotify was intended to be a "multi-year partnership." Ultimately, the two have parted ways less than one year after the Duke and Duchess released their debut podcast.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Starting a Business

Despite a 22-Year Age Gap, They Became Best Friends and Business Partners in Just One Year — Now Their Cocktail Company's Going Against the Grain Too

Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko, co-founders of Mission Cocktails, bonded over humble origins, shared values and the desire to give back.

By Amanda Breen