As someone who has been in the business world for some time now, I've seen trends come and go. One thing that has always remained constant is the need for entrepreneurs to innovate and create new ways to make money. There are a lot of ways to do this, but these three are my personal favorites.

I predict that in the coming years, real estate, artificial intelligence and finance — specifically mortgage companies — will be the three biggest business opportunities. These are the three industries that will see a lot of growth over the next decade, and I'm going to explain why.

The rise of Proptech: Transforming the real estate industry

While real estate may seem like a conventional industry, there are some unconventional concepts within it that I believe will lead to major progress in the coming years.

Proptech (property technology) has been growing rapidly over the past few years, enhancing the way we buy, sell and manage real estate.

The real estate industry has traditionally been slow to adopt technology, and that's part of the reason why it's taken so long for proptech to develop. However, I believe that as this technology becomes more widely used, it will dramatically improve the way we buy and sell homes. The first significant change will be in how we find properties for sale.

Increasing accessibility and transparency: Fintech revolutionizing finance

Finance has always been a lucrative industry, but it's now becoming more accessible to the average person. This is all thanks to new technologies, such as fintech apps and peer-to-peer lending, which make it easier for people to manage and invest their money irrespective of the capital amount.

Additionally, these technologies are making finance more transparent. Mortgage lending, in particular, is an industry within finance that is expected to see maximum growth.

The U.S. alone has over $10 trillion in outstanding residential mortgage debt, and as AI continues to diversify the lending process, we can expect more people, even with average credit, to seek mortgage loans providing new opportunities for the lenders themselves and the whole real estate industry.

These developments, of course, are likely to have a positive impact on the economy. As technology continues to make it easier for people to manage their money, more people will be able to invest in real estate and other assets. This could increase the number of home purchases and help make homes more affordable.

AI in mortgage lending: Efficiency and opportunities

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be applied to many different industries, but it has the most potential in mortgage lending. AI enables lenders to quickly and accurately underwrite loans, reducing the time and cost involved in the process, while also identifying patterns and trends in the market, allowing lenders to invest better.

There are also AI-based solutions that specifically cater to better scenarios to offer premium services to specific niches, such as elder care recommendations in real estate investments. The mortgage industry is moving toward AI-based solutions because they help lenders to do more with less. As banks continue to deal with the costs of compliance, technology will be an important tool for them to stay competitive in the marketplace.

The benefits of AI are not limited to mortgage lending. Auto lenders have already begun using the technology to streamline their processes, allowing them to provide more personalized offers and faster approvals.

Implementing new business models: Networking and building strategic partnerships

Networking and building strategic partnerships are essential for entrepreneurs seeking to succeed in the real estate, AI and finance industries. Entrepreneurs who want to enter these industries can begin by cultivating relationships with key players, industry experts and stakeholders. These valuable connections offer support, resources — and access to new opportunities.

Moreover, you'll have:

Access to resources: Strategic partnerships and networking can offer access to a wide range of resources, including capital, technology, talent and industry expertise. Key partnerships can help leverage these resources effectively to achieve a specific goal.

Collaboration opportunities: Building connections and partnerships with other industry players opens up opportunities for collaboration on projects, research and development initiatives. AI, finance and real estate are already complicated. To solve a problem in one area, it's often necessary to combine knowledge from multiple disciplines.

Business development: Networking and partnerships can offer opportunities for business development and expansion. Collaborations with real estate developers, fintech startups and AI companies can help entrepreneurs identify new markets, expand their service offerings or access new distribution channels.

I have a strong conviction that the top three business opportunities for the next decade lie in real estate, AI and finance. This is because these three areas are ripe for disruption, and the use of technology will continue to shape our lives. As we move into an AI-driven world, businesses that can adapt to these changes will be more successful than ones that don't.

In the next decade, we will see massive disruptions in these areas. The most important thing for any business to do is to understand how technology is affecting their industry and use it to their advantage.