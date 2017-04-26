This New $2,145 Handbag Looks Oddly Similar to Ikea's 99 Cent Shopping Bag If you're on the market for a new handbag, you might want to think twice before dropping some serious cash.

By Rose Leadem

IKEA

Few people are willing to drop thousands of dollars on an electric blue designer handbag. But what if we told you that you could purchase similar bag for only 99 cents?

Recently, French fashion house Balenciaga unveiled a new, fancy blue handbag with a hefty price tag of $2,145. However, the product looks oddly similar to a bag many of us already own … Ikea's blue tote.

That's right, Balenciaga's new luxury handbag could almost pass as a "knock off" of Ikea's 99 cent Frakta bag. But don't worry, Ikea wants to make sure you don't get confused. Its creative team has poked some fun at the fashion house, pointing out the similarities and even advising customers on how to tell the difference.

So if you're struggling on which bag to wear to your Friday black tie or your Sunday morning trip to the grocery store, here are some helpful instructions, from Ikea:

A post shared by ACNE (@acnecollective) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

In response to the "copycat" handbag, a spokesperson for Ikea told Today, "We are deeply flattered that the Balenciaga tote bag resembles the Ikea iconic sustainable blue bag for 99 cents. Nothing beats the versatility of a great big blue bag!"

Rose Leadem is a freelance writer for Entrepreneur.com. 

