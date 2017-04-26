If you're on the market for a new handbag, you might want to think twice before dropping some serious cash.

Few people are willing to drop thousands of dollars on an electric blue designer handbag. But what if we told you that you could purchase similar bag for only 99 cents?

Recently, French fashion house Balenciaga unveiled a new, fancy blue handbag with a hefty price tag of $2,145. However, the product looks oddly similar to a bag many of us already own … Ikea's blue tote.

Who wore it better? Balenciaga or IKEA? pic.twitter.com/LCB9Qri2xN — Mikael Pawlo (@mpawlo) April 18, 2017

That's right, Balenciaga's new luxury handbag could almost pass as a "knock off" of Ikea's 99 cent Frakta bag. But don't worry, Ikea wants to make sure you don't get confused. Its creative team has poked some fun at the fashion house, pointing out the similarities and even advising customers on how to tell the difference.

So if you're struggling on which bag to wear to your Friday black tie or your Sunday morning trip to the grocery store, here are some helpful instructions, from Ikea:

In response to the "copycat" handbag, a spokesperson for Ikea told Today, "We are deeply flattered that the Balenciaga tote bag resembles the Ikea iconic sustainable blue bag for 99 cents. Nothing beats the versatility of a great big blue bag!"