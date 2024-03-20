Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You could be crafting a new logo for your revamped business or trying to optimize the layout for your website, but either way, the odds are you'll use one of the tools in the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite to do it. Or if you don't, the high-priced pro you hired will — considering 33 million creatives use it, according to ProDesignTools.

Whether you're trying to cut costs or keep all your design work in-house, if you want to familiarize yourself with the Creative Cloud Suite, there's a much easier method than trial and error. The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite comes with ten courses and 73 hours of material showing you the ins and outs of apps like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Animate, and Affect Effects, and it's only $24.97 this week.

Train on industry standard design software.

This bundle gives you the chance to train yourself or give your creative team the tools to learn some of the most common apps in the creative field. Courses are not linear, so you can join any you want or need and study video lectures led by real design professionals.

This bundle does not come with the apps themselves, but anyone enrolled can join courses to learn about Premiere Pro, Lightroom, After Effects, Animate, Illustrator, Photoshop, and XD. You don't need any prior experience to start this bundle, and several courses even go into advanced topics to help you quickly get the hang of complex software.

Become an Adobe Creative Cloud aficionado.

Train yourself or your team on the design software behind the creative industry.

For this week only, you can get the All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle for $24.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.