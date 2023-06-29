Unlock Your Business Potential: No IT Team Required, Thanks to Fiverr Don't have an IT team but want to take advantage of the latest tech tools? Fiverr has you covered.

There's never been a better time to have your own business.

Companies are more open to embracing a remote workforce, you can easily connect with prospects on LinkedIn and the price of the technology needed to run your business continues to decrease.

However, that decreased price comes with a catch. Although it's easier for you to avoid that technology, you may not be able to implement or maintain these tools.

Fortunately, Fiverr is solving this problem with their new service, Fiverr Certified.

As per their website, "Fiverr Certified builds a unique freelance marketplace for each of its tech partners. Freelancers are then certified specifically by those companies, which include Amazon Ads, monday.com, and Stripe, empowering these well-known brands to better support their customers by connecting them with a trusted expert."

This comes in handy for me as my team is currently transitioning from our current project management system and moving over to Monday.com.

Sure, I love using Fiverr, but I don't want to spend a lot of time finding someone to get Monday.com up and running for me. I also don't want to have to scramble to find more help if maintenance needs arise.

What does this mean to you?

Well, for starters, you don't have to worry about hiring an IT expert to help implement the tools you need to build your business. Fiverr Certified experts can help you with the following tools and use cases.

WooCommerce - Use this free plugin to create an online store on WordPress

Monday.com - Create any workflow to manage anything they need

LuckyOrange - Website optimization to grow your business and keep customers happy

Amazon Ads - Serves ads to your target audience on the Amazon platform

Leadpages - A landing page platform to help you collect leads, and close sales

Builderall - Build sites, blogs, automate marketing campaigns, and boost conversion rates.

Podia - Create and sell online courses, memberships, and downloads

Stripe - Payment processing and commerce solutions for internet businesses of all sizes

Not seeing anything you need on there just yet? Well, keep an eye out for additional partners to join the platform as their certification program continues to expand.

And this program isn't just great for you, Fiverr Certified is also helping Fiverr freelancers expand their skill set and revenue.

"Fiverr exists to connect every business to exceptional talent, in the simplest way possible," said Fiverr Founder and CEO, Micha Kaufman. "Fiverr Certified is a natural progression towards that goal – producing beautifully simple product solutions to tedious business problems. Now businesses can be matched instantaneously with experts certified by our partners to get results they can trust."

So, if you're able to provide services associated with their certified partners, I suggest exploring how you can join the program as a freelancer.

What's next?

Here's my prediction.

Companies will continue to embrace remote work and fractional employees for the foreseeable future. As a result, those external experts for hire will face increased competition and need industry-recognized credentials to stand out from the crowd.

At the same time, it will no longer be enough for businesses-enablement tools to be affordable. They'll also need to be accessible to the small business owners that rely on them. The development of certification programs will become the norm, not the exception.

To learn more about Fiverr Certified and find your next IT professional visit fiverr.com/certified.

