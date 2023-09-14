Why Do We Let Ourselves Get Scammed? On this week's episode of "Dirty Money," psychologist Christopher Chabris shares tips to avoid getting taken in by expert financial criminals.

By Dan Bova

Philip Steury | Getty Images

Psychologist Christopher Chabris joins the show and describes the habits and behaviors that make the majority of us positive members of society — and also susceptible to attack from criminals. From phishing scams to Ponzi schemes, fraudulent science to crypto hucksters, Chabris, along with his co-author of the book Nobody's Fool Daniel Simons have studied the science of deception and provide practical tools you can use to spot schemes before it's too late.

Related: She Was Sucked Into a Cult-Like Crypto Scam. Now She's Fighting Back.

It is easy to sit back and think "That would never happen to me," but as Chabris explains, these fraudsters are experts at finding weaknesses and exploiting them. He provides a checklist of red flags to help you decipher phony financial opportunities from real ones. This is an episode you do not want to miss!

Subscribe to Dirty Money on Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Play

About Dirty Money

Dirty Money is a new podcast series from Entrepreneur Media telling the tales of legendary scammers, con artists, and barely-legal lowlifes who stop at nothing to bilk their marks of millions. Hosted by Entrepreneur editors Dan Bova and Jon Small, the podcast takes a deep dive into the deviants behind the deeds.
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his latest humor books for kids, including Wendell the Werewolf, Road & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, and The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Cyber Attacks Lifestyle Fraud Cybersecurity True Crime Dirty Money

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

These Retirees Just Wanted Their Cats to Drink More Water. Now Their Remote Side Hustle Makes $80,000 a Year.

This couple wanted to make and sell something from the comfort of their home. Now they're offering up their playbook for others.

By Frances Dodds
By Madeline Garfinkle
Devices

Make Business Travel Easier With This 3-in-1 Charging Cable, Only $16.99

It comes with cables that can support USB-C, Lightning, and MicroUSB devices.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Amazon Is Boosting Pay for Contracted Delivery Drivers—Starting as Soon as Next Month

The company is raising the average hourly rate for delivery drivers to $20.50 by mid-October.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Franchise

This Entrepreneur's Franchise Made More Than $1 Million This Year — And it All Started Because of a Devastating Water Leak

A homeowner saw a disaster, but this entrepreneur saw a gap in the market — and a franchise opportunity.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

'Worst Investment Ever': The 'Brady Bunch House' Sells to Real-Estate Enthusiast for $3.2 Million

The famous Studio City, California residence known as "The Brady Bunch" house recently changed hands from television network HGTV to California resident Tina Trahan.

By Madeline Garfinkle