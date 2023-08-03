Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In my decades of entrepreneurship, I've seen other business owners repeatedly make a troubling mistake: finding and hiring folks who are just like them. Admittedly, I've made the same mistake — and learned how problematic it can be.

Here's a look at why every entrepreneur must avoid falling into this trap and what you can do differently when it's time to grow your team.

Hire for your weaknesses

Nobody wants to spend time thinking about where they fall short or the issues brewing in their business. But you have to face the music to create the right team. If you don't, you risk hiring people who share your same blindspots. This is a natural human tendency, as we all subconsciously gravitate toward people who think like us, talk like us and are like us. It makes us comfortable. But comfort can breed complacency and then stagnancy. It also means your business may struggle because you're hiring people with similar views and talents rather than diversifying your team's skill set.

Let's say you're a visionary and excel at galvanizing groups of people toward achieving shared goals. These are admirable and necessary qualities for a business leader. But, if you don't also have someone who is equally strong in operations and finance, all of your great plans and people skills won't be enough to maintain your business's growth. Hiring for your weaknesses instead ensures your team and its collective skills are comprehensive and well-rounded.

Here's an important note: Hiring for your weaknesses means more than finding a charismatic salesperson if you're a shy introvert. Broaden the scope. Yes, look for hires with different strengths than you do, but layer on other aspects too. The people who complement you and your contributions the most will be those with different personalities, passions, perspectives and backgrounds. Go for breadth and depth, not just surface differentiators.

Develop your self-awareness muscle

Of course, entrepreneurs might struggle to identify their weaknesses. How can they hire for them if they're not sure what they are? While some founders are quick to admit that they're not as strong, others have been wearing all the hats for so long that they mistakenly believe they're good at all of it. This might sound negative, but it isn't usually rooted in ego. Instead, these types of owners often feel they have to white-knuckle every part of the business out of necessity or a desire for control.

Here's the reality if you're a human and a business owner: You're strongest in a few areas and weaker in others. If you don't agree with that statement, it's time to strengthen your self-awareness muscles. Here are a few questions to ask yourself if you're not sure what domains should remain yours — and which ones shouldn't — in the business. When do I feel the most excitement? What tasks do I dread the most? In what areas have I or the business performed poorly? In what areas have I or the business excelled?

Answering these simple questions should give you some clear answers about where you shine versus where you should invite others to shine. If you're still unsure, pose the question to your peers, trusted advisors, or family and friends. When people know you well, they'll know your strengths and should be all too happy to share their thoughts with you.

Hire for culture fit first

Finally, think about your purpose, values and mission. Do you have these defined? If so, great. If not, take the time to create them thoughtfully. When hiring anybody, you should be hiring for culture fit first, skills and other factors second.

So, what does this look like in the hiring process? Well, what makes your culture unique? Do you value people who speak their minds and are quick to boldly debate or push back if they disagree with the direction you're headed? Or do you prefer team members who like to keep their heads down and follow a plan they've been given? Ask questions in every interview to get a sense of personality and style, so you can see whether someone jives with certain aspects of your culture.

Hiring for a culture fit also means hiring to your purpose, values and mission. Do you have these defined? If not, take the time to create them thoughtfully. When interviewing a candidate, ask questions to see if their values align with yours.

For example, our purpose at Keap is to liberate and empower entrepreneurs to strengthen families, communities and economies. Most of the people we hire have a passion for or tie to entrepreneurship in some way. We draw out these stories in our interviews, eager to hear that someone watched their dad grow his small business throughout their childhood or is proud of their best friend for launching her own company. This tells us that this future employee shares the team's passion for helping our customers' businesses thrive.

By working on your self-awareness and hiring for your weaknesses, while simultaneously hiring for culture fit, you'll end up with a robust team that moves your business forward and works like a dream together.