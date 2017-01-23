"If you win the morning, you win the day -- or at least, so it has been said," says author and entrepreneur Tim Ferriss. And he has a routine designed to set him up for success. In this video, Ferriss explains what he does and why it's helpful. It starts with something simple but surprisingly important: Make your bed!

This is the fourth in a five-part series of videos that Ferriss is doing for Entrepreneur. We'll be releasing them regularly, so check back for more.

Check out Ferriss's new book Tools of Titans.