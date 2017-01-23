Win the Day With Tim Ferriss's Morning Routine Here's how the best-selling author and serial entrepreneur starts things right.

By Jason Feifer

"If you win the morning, you win the day -- or at least, so it has been said," says author and entrepreneur Tim Ferriss. And he has a routine designed to set him up for success. In this video, Ferriss explains what he does and why it's helpful. It starts with something simple but surprisingly important: Make your bed!

This is the fourth in a five-part series of videos that Ferriss is doing for Entrepreneur. We'll be releasing them regularly, so check back for more.

Check out Ferriss's new book Tools of Titans.
Jason Feifer

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief

Jason Feifer is the editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine and host of the podcast Problem Solvers. Outside of Entrepreneur, he writes the newsletter One Thing Better, which each week gives you one better way to build a career or company you love. He is also a startup advisor, keynote speaker, book author, and nonstop optimism machine.

