ZipRecruiter vs. Monster: Which Is the Better Job Site for Hiring?

Job search sites allow entrepreneurs to easily reach a large pool of potential employees, contractors, or freelancers. Businesses of all sizes favor them because many hiring platforms allow posting job listings for free or at a low cost, which can be a more cost-effective strategy than traditional recruiting methods.

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

Job sites like ZipRecruiter and Monster can be valuable resources when finding new employees. But which one is the better option for your business? Here is a comparison of ZipRecruiter vs. Monster to help you decide.

ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter is a user-friendly platform that allows you to post job openings and receive applications from candidates. It also offers a resume database and applicant tracking tools to help you manage the hiring process. AI matching technology discovers jobseekers that meet your criteria and invites them to apply, leading to more quality hires. ZipRecruiter also offers a variety of features, including job postings, resume searches, and applicant tracking, to help you find and hire top talent.

Pros of ZipRecruiter

Rated #1 job site in the U.S. 1

Efficient application process

Customized job postings

#1 rated job search app on IOS and Android 2

Multiple pricing options

Cons of ZipRecruiter

Credit card is required for a free trial

Does not include social recruiting

Monster

Monster is a job search website that allows job seekers to search and apply for job openings and allows employers to post job openings and search resumes to find qualified candidates. It is one of the most well-known and widely used job search websites, with an extensive database of job seekers and job openings in various industries.

Pros of Monster

Advanced search filters for narrowing down candidates

Large pool of candidates

Jobseekers can connect to their LinkedIn profile

Cons of Monster

The interface can be difficult to navigate

Limited functionality compared to other job boards

Employers can have a hard time sifting through irrelevant resumes

The Verdict

Ultimately, the best job site for your organization depends on your company's needs and budget. When it comes to ZipRecruiter vs. Monster and their overall offerings, ZipRecruiter is the clear standout with its easy-to-use platform, AI matching technology and efficient application process. Multiple pricing options allow employers of all sizes to find quality candidates on a budget that works for them.

1 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of January 1, 2022

2 Based on job seeker app ratings, Feb 2021 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Craigslist, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.