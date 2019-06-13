17 Podcasts Worth Taking the 'Longer Way to Get There' Just So You Can Listen
Podcasting as a medium allows someone to dive in deep on a specific theme or topic. What's your favorite topic?
Okay, I'll admit it. I sometimes look forward to sitting in traffic or taking a longer commute when I'm into a really good podcast. I once drove five hours and then slowly rolled into my destination because I still had ten more minutes on a podcast I wanted to finish (you can't continue your life when you're just about to find out who did it in a crime podcast!).
The beautiful thing about podcasts is the variety of content out there. Whether you're in the mood to laugh, be inspired, learn new business techniques or solve a crime, there's a podcast out there for you.
I love helping women get a microphone in their hands through professional speaking, but podcasting is a different medium: It allows someone to dive in deep on a specific theme or topic and have her own creative free rein to cut it however she'd like, whether that means short, snackable 15-minute episodes or more intensive hour-to-two hourlong episodes. Regardless of the length, in today's digital world, the power of real conversations that podcasts offer, together with authenticity and transparency, is more important than ever.
That said, no matter what kind of mood you're in or what you're looking for, there are some amazing female podcasters out there serving up exactly what you need; and all you need to do is hit "play."
I've rounded up some of my favorites and asked around for recommendations. Grab your headphones and enjoy!
For when you need an extra pep in your step…
Happier with Gretchen Rubin, by Panoply
Cultivate Your Life with Lara Casey, by Lara Casey
Earn Your Happy, by Lori Harder
And Especially You, by Hello Sunshine
RISE Podcast, by Rachel Hollis
Do It Scared with Ruth Soukup, by Ruth Soukup
Raise Your Hand Say Yes, by Tiffany Han
For when you want to launch or scale your business…
WorkParty with Jaclyn Johnson, by Dear Media
Don't Keep Your Day Job, by Cathy Heller
Being Boss with Kathleen Shannon & Emily Thompson, by Being Boss
The Goal Digger Podcast, by Jenna Kutcher
Christy Wright's Business Boutique, by Ramsey Solutions
For when you want to focus on your well-being…
Thrive Global Podcast with Arianna Huffington, by iHeartRadio
Love & Light Live, by Ashley Leavy
Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations, by Oprah
Over It & On With It, by Christine Hassler
Nourishing Women Podcast, by Meg Dixon and Victoria Myers
