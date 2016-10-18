3 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Make It Big by Getting Enough Sleep

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In order to be a successful entrepreneur, whether you are running a small business or a large one, you have to bring your A-game to work every day. The best way to do that is to get a good night's sleep. And let's face it, not many people who are under the kind of pressure it takes to build a business do. In fact, 40 percent of Americans report not catching as many Z-z-z's as they should each night. The hard truth is, if you're not getting enough sleep, you are losing money. That's a mighty bold assertion, but it makes sense when you think about it.

Not getting enough sleep can result in some terrible consequences on your body and mind. But, how do you get enough rest when you are busy trying to do all the things necessary to grow and maintain your business?

Read on for three tips to help you do just that:

1. Create effective sleep habits.

If you want to sleep better, there's no way around it, your sleep routine has to be just that: a routine. It's not as hard as it sounds. Here's how:

Go to bed and wake up at the same time each night. Research shows that people with erratic sleep patterns are at greater risk for heart problems. A stable sleep routine helps the heart recover from the stresses of the day by filtering out stress hormones.

Research shows that people with erratic sleep patterns are at greater risk for heart problems. A stable sleep routine helps the heart recover from the stresses of the day by filtering out stress hormones. Optimize the environment. Adjust the thermostat to between 65 and 72 degrees, because cooler temperatures are said to promote better sleep. In addition, make your room as dark as possible. Black out curtains or sleep masks are both excellent ways to darken a room.

Adjust the thermostat to between 65 and 72 degrees, because cooler temperatures are said to promote better sleep. In addition, make your room as dark as possible. Black out curtains or sleep masks are both excellent ways to darken a room. Read something. Nothing too serious or exciting. Something a little on the dry side is best. And, make it a hard copy, not text that requires a charger, because the light from any electronic device tells your brain to "stay awake" no matter how dark it is in your room.

Nothing too serious or exciting. Something a little on the dry side is best. And, make it a hard copy, not text that requires a charger, because the light from any electronic device tells your brain to "stay awake" no matter how dark it is in your room. Try some soothing tunes. Listening to some mellow music just before bed is a perfect way to wind down. The minute you turn it on, it tells your brain to slow down, relax and get ready for some high-quality shut eye. You can also try white noise, like from a fan, a white noise machine, or even an app.

2. Flip your mattress (to the curb)

You can try every tip in the book for better sleep, but if your mattress is not suited to your body's needs, you're going to wake feeling groggy and maybe even in pain.

There are two things to consider when choosing a bed: the frame and the mattress. Frames can be adjustable or fixed. Adjustable frames are good for anyone who has a medical issue, such as osteoarthritis or a neck injury, otherwise a fixed frame should do the job.

Choosing the right mattress is key. Finding the right balance between softness and firmness is the goal. If it's too soft, your body won't get the right support, which can cause you to wake up with aches and pains. If your mattress is too hard, it can also cause you to wake up stiff and sore.

3. Work out regularly.

According to science, the more you move the better you sleep. Just 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week (low-impact or high, you choose) is optimal to improve your sleep quality. Add that to the fact that regular exercise can help prevent weight gain and reduce stress and you've got the perfect recipe for entrepreneurial success.

It won't work to exercise sporadically if you really want to feel the benefits of exercise on sleep. In fact, a single bout of intense exercise probably won't work, especially for those with insomnia, a chronic sleep issue. It might even make it worse, since exercise in itself is so physically taxing. A consistent exercise routine, according to a study published by "The Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine," seemed to start alleviating the participant's stress response, bringing about a more consistent restful night's sleep.

Bottom line -- a good night's sleep is integral to the success of any entrepreneur.

Building a business is hard work. Getting a good night's sleep will leave you better prepared to handle whatever challenges come your way. Use these three tips to super charge your sleep quality and quantity and watch your business take off. You'll be glad you did.

