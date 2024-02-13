Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →

In an entrepreneurial world dominated by traditional models, it's crucial to understand the unique opportunities and challenges faced by women business owners. This insightful webinar is tailor-made for women entrepreneurs seeking effective strategies to secure funding, market their products or services, and scale their businesses. Drawing upon the expertise of industry leaders, real-world case studies, and practical tips, participants will leave equipped with a roadmap to entrepreneurial success.

The entrepreneurial landscape is ever-evolving, and women entrepreneurs are at the forefront, redefining success and shaping the future. Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling.

What you'll learn:

Funding Strategies:

Decoding the language of investors and venture capitalists

Identifying alternative funding sources tailored for women-led businesses

Preparing an irresistible pitch deck that captivates potential funders

Marketing Your Business:

Creating a brand narrative that resonates

Digital marketing tactics for today's audience

Networking effectively as a woman entrepreneur

Scaling for Success:

Choosing the right time and pace to scale

Hiring and team building for growth

Leveraging technology and tools for efficient scaling

Bonus: All participants will receive access to a free resource guide to further assist in their entrepreneurial journey.

About the Speakers:

Bianca B. King is an entrepreneur and professional matchmaker on a mission to help women accelerate their success. As the CEO & Founder of the exclusive collective Pretty Damn Ambitious™, Bianca matches high-acheiving women with premier vetted and verified coaches so they can finally amplify their ambitions and achieve the personal growth and professional success they desire. Bianca is also the President and Creative Director of Seven5 Seven3 Marketing Group, a digital marketing agency that has served hundreds of entrepreneurs since 2008.

Jennifer "Jen" Kem is a personal branding and marketing expert who gets thought leaders, executives and changemakers seen, heard, and paid – all for being themselves. Jen is the creator of the Master Brand™ Method, a framework to develop a Unique Message Model that enables people to talk about your personal, product and company brands in a way that sets you up as "The One."

Kerrie Lee Brown is a world-renowned journalist and media executive whose work has touched more than 150 magazines worldwide. Kerrie Lee is also the founder of RedLily Media LLC, a boutique content consulting firm with an array of clients in the personal and professional development, health and wellness, luxury, hospitality and real estate industries.

Sandra Velasquez is the Chicana founder of Nopalera, a culture forward Bath & Body brand powered by the Mexican nopal. In January 2023 she appeared on Shark Tank Season 14 where she infamously turned down two offers by standing in her worth. After bootstrapping for two years she raised 2.7 Million in a seed round.