Free Webinar | May 11: The Modern Leader's Guide to Timeless Wisdom

By Entrepreneur Staff

Looking to transform your leadership? Then join our upcoming live webinar to learn the key principles to help you become a more effective leader.

Hosted by Susan S. Freeman, author of the new book, Inner Switch: 7 Timeless Principles to Transform Modern Leadership, you will walk away with the skills needed to create positive change in yourself and in your organization, including how to:

  • Apply ancient wisdom principles from yoga to lead with self-awareness and effective communication

  • Cultivate qualities like openness, letting go of reactive patterns, and integration of body, mind, and heart

  • Implement examples and exercises for leadership moments, even without yoga experience

  • Create a safe and trusting environment for collaboration and co-creativity

  • Increase productivity, healthy relationships, and joy in the workplace

  • And more!

About the Speaker:

Susan S. Freeman, MBA, PCC, NCC, is an executive coach, team coach, author, and speaker, dedicated to helping leaders expand their influence and change the world by making the "inner switch." Her groundbreaking approach to coaching creates leadership transformation through the integration of Eastern wisdom derived from more than 25 years of studying yoga and yogic philosophy. Through Susan's unique Inner Switch™ method, leaders learn how to shift from simply "doing" in the world to first "being" within themselves so they can then authentically influence others.
