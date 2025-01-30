Denise Nelsen, CEO of Smashburger, reflects on her journey from Starbucks barista to the leader of one of the most popular brands in the fast-casual dining industry, reveals the exciting changes being implemented at the company and offers advice for aspiring executives.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When Denise Nelsen stepped into the role of Smashburger CEO after an impressive career at Starbucks, it was clear she was bringing a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the fast-casual dining space. Initially, I couldn't find much to uncover online about her transition or much about her — only announcements about her move from Starbucks to Smashburger. But as our conversation unfolded, her story revealed an interesting journey full of grit, passion, and vision that left a lasting impression.

Related: Inside Potbelly's Recipe for Fast Casual Success

Denise's rise from barista to executive vice president at Starbucks and eventually to the CEO role at Smashburger is nothing short of inspiring. The stereotypical CEO hails from a consulting firm or was backed by a PE company, but a former barista who worked her way up one of the most popular brands in the world? You don't see it often. Her career trajectory reflects not only perseverance but also an intimate understanding of both team operations and the customer experience. Her stories of Starbucks and the lessons she carried over to Smashburger showcased her ability to combine operational expertise with leadership finesse. It's a journey that resonates with anyone striving to climb the corporate ladder with humility and determination.

The interview also shed light on the exciting changes happening at Smashburger. The menu was described as too expansive, catering to too wide an audience, while the food itself earned positive impressions. Denise and her leadership team came in with a vision to transform and consolidate the brand and menu offering. With a name as strong as Smashburger — capitalizing on the growing trend of smash-style burgers — the brand is well-positioned to capitalize on Denise's leadership and strategic direction. The rebranding and leadership overhaul signaled a significant transformation, with the potential to make Smashburger a standout in the ultra-competitive fast-casual dining space.

Related: A Look Inside the Company That Is Making $500 Million a Year Serving Italian Beef Sandwiches Made Famous by 'The Bear'

Despite being just a year into her CEO role, Denise has already started making waves. Her ability to inspire and connect, coupled with her strategic insights, offers hope for Smashburger's future. With a strong leadership team and a clear vision, the brand seems poised for growth. Denise's tenure is just beginning, and as she builds on her experience and charts a path forward, the possibilities for the company seem limitless. Smashburger's leadership, under her guidance, felt approachable, relatable and brimming with potential — a combination that could be key to the brand's future success.