Dorie Clark is a professor at Columbia University's Business School, a keynote speaker, and bestselling author. Her book, Entrepreneurial You: Monetize Your Expertise, Create Multiple Income Streams, and Thrive, was critical to my personal success as a business owner, and these days I am glad to call her a friend. She even shared my journey in her latest book, The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World.

In this episode Dorie Clark shares the story of the hardest year in her life – both personally and professionally.

After a nasty breakup, Dorie had to move back from New York to her home base of Boston; after her return, her beloved cat died. On top of all this, Dorie had book deal obligations to fulfill.

Dorie shares how she made it through that year and how she built her career – including how she got regular writing work for the Harvard Business Review (spoiler alert: it involves a fancy bike).

Key takeaways:

The tools Dorie used to navigate one of the hardest years in her life.

Why compartmentalization can be a good thing sometimes.

How luck met preparedness and landed Dorie regular writing gigs with the Harvard Business Review.

