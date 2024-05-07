📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

By Terry Rice

Courtesy of Dorie Clark

Dorie Clark is a professor at Columbia University's Business School, a keynote speaker, and bestselling author. Her book, Entrepreneurial You: Monetize Your Expertise, Create Multiple Income Streams, and Thrive, was critical to my personal success as a business owner, and these days I am glad to call her a friend. She even shared my journey in her latest book, The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World.

In this episode Dorie Clark shares the story of the hardest year in her life – both personally and professionally.

After a nasty breakup, Dorie had to move back from New York to her home base of Boston; after her return, her beloved cat died. On top of all this, Dorie had book deal obligations to fulfill.

Dorie shares how she made it through that year and how she built her career – including how she got regular writing work for the Harvard Business Review (spoiler alert: it involves a fancy bike).

Key takeaways:

  • The tools Dorie used to navigate one of the hardest years in her life.
  • Why compartmentalization can be a good thing sometimes.
  • How luck met preparedness and landed Dorie regular writing gigs with the Harvard Business Review.

About Reclaim + Advance

Reclaim + Advance is a social impact podcast where we host vulnerable conversations with modern high performers. In each episode, we explore the lowest points of our guest's personal or professional life, how they recovered, and their life on the other side of hardship.

We have two goals:

First, if you're going through a tough time, you'll get the inspiration and guidance needed to continue your journey in a meaningful way.

Our second goal is to give you practical tools and science-backed frameworks that empower you to seize and even create opportunities, regardless of the associated challenges.

Tune in and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
Terry Rice

Entrepreneur Staff

Business Development Expert-in-Residence

Terry Rice is the Business Development Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur and Managing Director of Growth & Partnerships at Good People Digital; an agency that provides marketing and monetization solutions for entrepreneurs. He writes a newsletter about how to build your business and personal resilience and personal brand in just 5 minutes per week and created a revenue optimization checklist to help you multiply your income potential. 

