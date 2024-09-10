Kia Jam, founder and President of the independent film production company K. Jam Media, breaks down how the movie biz has changed and what has remained the same in the era of streamers.

In this ongoing series, we are sharing advice, tips and insights from real entrepreneurs who are out there doing business battle on a daily basis. (Answers have been edited and condensed for clarity.)

Kia Jam is the founder and President of the independent film production company K. Jam Media. Over the last 25 years, the company has produced more than 30 films, including "Lord of War," "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For," and the upcoming "The Strangers: Chapter 1" and "The Strangers: Chapter 2."

In a recent interview with Entrepreneur, Jam broke down the state of indie movies and how streaming is changing the game for viewers and creators alike.

We all see the job title in the credits, but can you explain what a producer's job is?

Producers are the glue that holds the entire production together from A to Z and oversee every aspect of production from concept to release. The process is fraught with challenges, from securing financing to managing the unpredictable nature of production — including at times, the whims of Mother Nature. It often requires sleepless nights and the producer's unwavering commitment to the project.

How has the role of a producer changed in the era of streaming?

The surge in demand for content due to streaming platforms has led producers to manage more projects simultaneously and work with faster turnaround times. This increased demand has made it challenging to hire key crew members, leading to higher labor costs. Budgets have been significantly impacted with streaming platforms influencing financial decisions. These platforms often offer larger upfront fees to actors, sometimes eliminating contingent compensation, which traditional producers may struggle to match.

What is the most important thing you consider when taking on a new project?

Aside from financial aspects, I consider whether I'm willing to immerse myself in that world for the entire duration of the film's development, production and distribution. While other team members come and go — directors for a year or so, actors for a few months — my fellow producers and I remain involved for the entire span of the project. I once spent six years on a film before it was made. But it comes down to the story — is it compelling enough and does the script truly demand it to be made?

What are your top tips for fundraising movies or any endeavor?

It's essential to craft a compelling pitch that resonates emotionally with potential investors while clearly articulating the value proposition of your project. The pitch should be a careful combination of creative elements, a finance plan, and a financial model that makes sense. Understanding your audience is crucial — research potential investors thoroughly, tailor your pitch to their specific interests, and seek out those who are passionate about your space. Building and maintaining relationships is critical. Networking and consistent follow-up can open doors, but remember, this is a marathon, not a sprint. You might meet someone today and not have the right project for collaboration until years later.

Above all, persistence is crucial. Stay adaptable, refine your pitch based on feedback, and remain determined as fundraising demands tenacity, focus, and the ability to face rejection. It's challenging to find a good financier or partner, so when you do, treat them right to ensure you can work together again. Treat their money as if it were your own.

A common complaint among viewers is "There is too much to choose from!" How do you approach that pain point?

This is so true. As a content creator, getting noticed in the vast sea of readily accessible content is increasingly challenging and requires a strategic approach. Developing a strong brand identity helps build an audience that knows what to expect from you and creates a community. Targeted marketing using social media, influencers and niche platforms can create buzz among those most likely to appreciate your work.

What past projects are you most proud of? What are you excited about in the future?

Every time you manage to get a film into production, it's a moment to remember and celebrate. My first major film production was Dungeons & Dragons. It took my partner and me over five years to raise the $26 million needed to get it made. Despite our inexperience — me as a producer and him as a first-time director — we trusted our instincts, surrounded ourselves with talented people, and refused to take no for an answer. We pushed through every grueling step and ultimately completed the film on time, selling it to New Line. Since then, the film has grossed over $100 million worldwide across all platforms, and I'm proud of what we accomplished.

One project I own, The Day the Clown Cried, is often regarded as the white whale of Hollywood and has been around for over 50 years. It is, by far, the most powerful script I have ever read, and I am particularly excited about making this film.

How did you enter the world of movies?

From the first time I saw E.T., I knew I wanted to make movies. I didn't know exactly how I'd achieve that dream, but I was certain it was what I needed to do. I started a production company and a mobile DJ business during college, focusing on live events. That led to producing an event for a new VFX startup called Digital Domain, founded by James Cameron, Scott Ross, and Stan Winston. I wound up with a job there, working in their commercial division. It was essentially my film school. I eventually produced a short film which turned out to be a pivotal moment in my career. Back then, before the iPhone era, it was challenging and costly to obtain the equipment needed to shoot a 35mm film. The barrier to entry was high, but if you managed to produce something, it was easier to get noticed due to the limited number of projects out there.

Today, with the advent of affordable technology, shooting a short film on an iPhone and editing on a laptop is much easier. However, this also means there is much more competition, making it harder to stand out. The short film I produced was eventually sold to a studio, which led to an overall deal with the studio. That was the beginning of my feature film career over 25 years ago.