It's Game On for Season 4 of 'Ted Lasso.' Here's What Fans Can Expect. 'Ted Lasso' scores a green light for season four. Here's who is likely to come back and who will sit on the bench.

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • Warner Bros. Television has renewed fan-favorite "Ted Lasso" for a fourth season, bringing back key cast members Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift.
  • Negotiations for new deals with co-creators Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, as well as actress Juno Temple, are expected to follow.

Score one for the fans. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. Television has picked up the options for three Ted Lasso cast members — Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins) — signaling that it is game on for season four of the beloved Apple TV+ soccer comedy.

Deadline's reporting says that next up will be securing new deals for co-creators/executive producers Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) as well as Juno Temple (Keeley Jones). Sadly for Jamie Tartt fans, reports say that actor Phil Dunster is now starring in two shows, Prime Video's The Devil's Hour and Apple's Surface, making a full-time return improbable.

When season three ended to mixed reviews in May of 2023, Apple and Warner Bros. executives went on the record saying that they would love to continue the show, but left that decision up to Sudeikis. Sudeikis clearly gave his blessing to get the ball rolling, but it remains to be seen if Ted will be the focus of the new season or serve in a cameo capacity. On the Hollywood industry podcast The Town, host Matthew Belloni said he believes the latter. "My guess is that they will transfer this over to a women's team," he postulated. "And there will be a new coach, and Sudekis will come in for a few episodes and help them out or show up in a surprising way."

This is great news for fans — and great news for Apple. "This is their number one show by a mile," says Belloni, noting that despite ending more than a year ago, Ted Lasso remains in their top ten shows.

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

