When it comes to your employees, the little things might matter more than you think. It may seem inconsequential, but simply providing healthy snacks in your office could offer a significant boost to morale and efficiency, according to a study conducted by Corporate Essentials.

If you want to stock up on bulk office snacks and grab some other essentials while you're out, get a Sam's Club Membership. Normally, a One-Year Membership would be $50, but you can get one for only $24.99.

Boost productivity with healthy snacks.

Whether your team is just getting through the day or working on mastering new skills, a trip to Sam's Club could help them out. Sam's Club has a wide range of offerings available in person and online. If you're in the market for tasty treats to give your team an energy boost, check out the fresh produce for tasty fruits and vegetables. Or you could stop by the bakery for something sweet and delicious.

Snacks certainly aren't the only reason to visit a Sam's Club warehouse. You can also look for selections in electronics, office essentials, appliances, and furniture. You might even be able to entirely redecorate your office with a trip to Sam's Club.

Don't want to make the trip in person? See what's available online. You can even filter based on shipping destination, so you can arrange a store pickup or wait for your delivery to arrive at your door.

This membership comes with auto-renew. That means it will automatically renew at the full cost of a membership ($50) once your one-year term is up. You may cancel this at any time. This deal is only available to new members.

A one-stop shopping location for business owners.

Shop for food, office appliances, furniture, and more at Sam's Club.

For a limited time, get a Sam's Club One-Year Membership for only $24.

Prices subject to change.

