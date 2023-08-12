Master New Skills From the Comfort of Your Home With This Bundle, Now Less Than $175 Learn languages, new skills and a lot more.

With the back-to-school season buzz in the air, you might be feeling inspired to tackle new topics and learn something new yourself. And if you don't want to head back to the classroom, but have no idea where else to start, you need to check out The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone.

This learning bundle comes packed with a plethora of info so you can join the 74 million Americans heading back to school around this time (per Census.gov). It comes complete with the award-winning language-learning app, Rosetta Stone, and lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited Online Courses, all for just $159.97 (reg. $749) with coupon code ROSETTA for a limited time.

Expand your mind with access to 24 different languages with Rosetta Stone. This app is beloved and used by NASA for 27 years for a reason, as it offers a way to learn at your own pace and start speaking, reading, and writing fluently thanks to their TruAccent speech-recognition technology right on your device. And instead of most dull language learning services, Rosetta Stone teaches practical topics — like ordering food, getting a taxi, or shopping — so you're ready to converse on your next trip.

Ready to learn more than languages? Then you can tap into your lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited Online Courses. With a wealth of knowledge at your fingertips, you can follow along with 1,000 premium online classes on topics ranging from coding to graphic design to finance. And the lifetime access really comes in handy — as 50 new courses are added every month.

Give your brain a workout with The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone, now just $159.97 with coupon code ROSETTA for a limited time.

