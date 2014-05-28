Small-Business Owners Are Getting More Optimistic. Are You? (Infographic) Things are looking up for small-business owners – or so they think. Here's why.

By Kate Taylor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Small-business owners think things are looking up.

Optimism among the small-business community is the highest it's been since 2009, according to the National Federation of Independent Business. Why? A few reasons, including favorable expectations for the economy, plans to grow employment and increasing earnings.

Related: 5 Ways to Foster a Brighter Workplace Amid Summer's Glow.

Check out the infographic below, compiled by Score.org, and tell us: How optimistic are you about the future of your business?

Click to Enlarge+
Small Business Owners Are Getting More Positive. Are You? (Infographic)
Kate Taylor

Reporter

Kate Taylor is a reporter at Business Insider. She was previously a reporter at Entrepreneur. Get in touch with tips and feedback on Twitter at @Kate_H_Taylor. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Money & Finance

How Much Money Do You Need to Retire Comfortably in Your State? Here's the Breakdown.

Regardless of where you spend your golden years, it pays to be realistic about the cost of living.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

She and Her Sister Started a Side Hustle to Help People Elevate Their Homes — Now Their Brand Pulls In Hundreds of Millions: 'Get to Work'

When Lee Mayer moved from New York City to Denver, Colorado, she wanted to find an affordable, fun way to decorate her home.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Enormous Impact': Here's How the 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Could Affect Small Businesses

President Donald Trump gave Congress a July 4 deadline to pass the multi-trillion-dollar bill.

By Erin Davis
Science & Technology

I Run an AI Company. Here's Why Blindly Replacing People Is a Mistake

True AI integration requires thoughtful implementation that augments human capabilities rather than simply automating for quick savings.

By Tom Popomaronis
Starting a Business

A 'Higher' Purpose: NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony is Entering a New Industry — and Breaking Barriers for Black Entrepreneurs

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony is launching StayMe7o to bring equity and elevate Black entrepreneurs, partnering with Grand National Founder Jesce Horton to focus on legacy over profit.

By Leo Zevin