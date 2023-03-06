Streaming Free: Leadership Lessons From Top CEOs in Sports, Dining and Entertainment

Watch 'Chicago CEOs' and learn from some of the most successful business leaders in sports, entertainment and tech.

learn more about Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

staff

Check out EntrepreneurTV's new show Chicago CEOs to hear incredible advice viewers on how to better run and grow a business from some of the country's most successful business leaders. Each episode profiles top-level executives based in Chicago who share their thoughts on company culture, risk management, and entrepreneurship, as well as the intangible stuff that fuels their passion.

Episode and profiles streaming this week include:

  • Tom Ricketts, Chairman of the Chicago Cubs
  • Jerry Reinsdorf, Chairman of the Chicago Bulls/White Sox
  • Katlin Smith, CEO of Simple Mills
  • Kevin Boehm, Co-CEO of Boka Restaurant Group
  • Steven Galanis, CEO of CAMEO

It doesn't matter if you live in the midwest, east coast or in another country entirely — these CEOs are sharing universal truths and lessons that can be applied to any business in any city.

About EntrepreneurTV

EntrepreneurTV's original programming is built to inspire, inform and fire up the minds of people like you who are on a mission to launch and grow their dream businesses. Watch new docu-series and insightful interviews streaming now on Entrepreneur, Galaxy TV, FreeCast, and Plex.
