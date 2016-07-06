The 3 Curve Balls That Strike Out the Most Entrepreneurs Every business has its unique challenges but there are some basics that every entrepreneur has to get right or get a job.

By Ellen Rubin Edited by Dan Bova

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Shutterstock

So, you want to launch a startup. You have a product idea and some target customers in mind, and you've been looking for validation from colleagues, investors and analysts for a while. You also want to pursue the idea in your spare time, so it could take a couple of years to get the company off the ground.

There's a good chance you're going to hate being an entrepreneur.

Here's why: in the startup world, you're all in. Entrepreneurship doesn't come with a playbook or clear feedback. You're thrown curveballs on a daily basis and if you're not ready to handle them 24/7, your company might be doomed to fail.

Below are the most common challenges I've seen entrepreneurs face, and some tips for overcoming them. Before you start a company, ask yourself: am I prepared to face each of these situations, and ultimately knock them out of the park?

Related: The 4 Steps Needed to Instill an Entrepreneurial Mindset Into Your Company Culture

1. Be OK with being alone.

Entrepreneurs need to stand their ground. Any breakthrough idea is bound to sound a bit crazy at the beginning. As a company grows from an idea to an early-stage project, and then into a functional business, its founding entrepreneur can face challenges from every angle until she can prove her startup's success. She doesn't always have time to seek advice from others before following her instincts. She also usually has a hand in every major decision the growing company makes, from managing employees to guiding product trajectories – and the process isn't always straightforward.

Are you a person who can't stand feeling like an outsider, or needs validation from others to make decisions? If so, entrepreneurship might not be the path for you.

2. The biggest challenges are about people.

Once, I was part of an early-stage startup team that struggled with a new hire. The person had ideal technical qualifications for the job, but she wasn't fitting into our company's culture. The team was small and close-knit, so this issue was a serious consideration. We weighed our options: let the culture take a back seat, or make a hard staffing decision that preserved the team's original vision.

Related: 9 'Mindsets' You Need to Switch From Employee to Entrepreneur

We chose the former, but we were wrong. Each of us had worked at companies with varying levels of employee engagement, and thought a less-engaged team member wouldn't impact our company's culture. In this case, the employee became increasingly unhappy and further detached without the support of her team, and the situation became more negative for all involved.

The real mistake in this situation was thinking our previous experiences could inform our decisions. As an entrepreneur, you need to prioritize and stay true to your company's unique culture, and work daily to promote it.

3. Don't be misled by valuations.

There are many roads to startup success -- the number of billion-dollar "unicorns" in today's market can vouch for that. Some entrepreneurs become disillusioned by this statistic. They mistakenly assume that launching and growing a company will be a straightforward endeavor. Or, they imagine a startup's path always includes a billion-dollar valuation.

Unfortunately, there is no silver bullet that will make your business successful. While the buzz around "unicorndom" might have you think otherwise, building a company is often a deliberate, constant, day-by-day process that plays out amid changing markets prone to high and low cycles. Successful entrepreneurs have a plan B ready -- and probably a plan C and D, as well. Stay the course, keep your head down and remain focused on your business.

Related: 12 Signs You Have an Entrepreneurial Mindset

If the above situations don't sway your intent to launch a startup, ask yourself these questions at every stage of your company's growth:

  • Can I make decisions that advance the company's overall mission?
  • Will my new hires support and expand our culture?
  • Am I being realistic about the growth of my business?

With this perspective, you can hit every curveball you're pitched and jump into the startup world with the energy and resources you need to succeed.
Ellen Rubin

CEO and co-founder of ClearSky Data

Ellen Rubin is the CEO and co-founder of ClearSky Data. She is an experienced entrepreneur with a record in leading strategy, market positioning and go-to- market efforts for fast-growing companies. ClearSky Data’s global storage network simplifies the entire data lifecycle and delivers enterprise storage as a fully managed service. Most recently, Ellen was co-founder of CloudSwitch, a cloud-enablement software company that was acquired by Verizon in 2011.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

'My Brain Thrives on Variety': His Side Hustle Inspired By 'The 4-Hour Workweek' Led to $600,000 in 16 Months

Mark Hellweg, 42, knows what it takes to start a business "with a fraction of the capital."

By Amanda Breen
By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Firefox Would Like to Remind Everyone It Exists and 'Isn't Backed By a Billionaire'

The web browser's social team is plugged in.

By Erin Davis
Growing a Business

An Investor Doubted Me and My Business Because I'm a Working Dad — Here's Why You Don't Have to Sacrifice Work or Your Family.

Prioritizing business should never mean ignoring family. Entrepreneurs who give themselves to both will quickly find that success in the one feeds success in the other.

By Levi King
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

He Turned His BBQ Restaurant Into a Full-Fledged Media Business. Here Are His 5 Best Tips for Growing Your Digital Presence.

Learn how Shawn Walchef built a thriving BBQ and media business through authentic storytelling, digital vulnerability and a bold approach to content creation that inspires entrepreneurs to embrace imperfection via online connection.

By Emily Washcovick