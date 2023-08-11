Explore the five pillars that create extraordinary team cultures in organizations. These are the keys to boosting productivity, cultivating fulfillment and fostering well-being among your team.

Culture is the heart and soul of a company, shaping how individuals work together, how they communicate and how they tackle challenges. It influences everything, from productivity and creativity to employee satisfaction and retention.

To unlock a team's true potential and create a strong culture, leaders must embrace the transformative power of the five pillars that serve as the cornerstone for creating extraordinary cultures within organizations: power, heart, freedom, flow and wisdom.

Power pillar: Empowerment for ownership

The power pillar, at its core, is about empowering individuals to take ownership of their work and decisions. This not only enhances productivity but also fosters a culture of trust and collaboration, eliminating the poison of resentment that can arise from feeling undervalued or disempowered.

However, it is important to recognize that the power pillar, like any other aspect of organizational culture, can become imbalanced. If the power pillar is skewed towards egoic power, it can lead to issues within the team dynamics. When the focus shifts from the greater good to personal gains, it can hinder cooperation and create a toxic work environment.

To avoid falling into the trap of egoic power, leaders must ensure that the company's vision and mission are inspiring and galvanizing for everyone involved. This requires leaders to involve the entire team in defining the core of the mission and the outcomes that will benefit not just the company and stakeholders but society as a whole.

Implementing the power pillar involves leaders fostering a shared company mission, granting team autonomy and accountability, promoting inclusive decision-making, celebrating team accomplishments and investing in continuous learning. These strategic steps cultivate an empowering, collaborative work culture, strengthening commitment and driving the company's success.

Heart pillar: Building a supportive community

The heart pillar addresses the poison of closed hearts and unhealthy competition that can silently eat away at a company's harmony and productivity.

To transform this poison into fuel for growth and positive change, leaders must focus on cultivating a heart-centered work culture. The objective is to foster an environment where team members see each other as human beings, not just colleagues, and value one another's unique contributions.

To build a supportive community within the organization and address the poison of closed hearts, leaders can facilitate members engaging in authentic and vulnerable communication to raise each other's reputation and significance while addressing potential areas for improvement.

By actively working to cultivate heart and joy within the organization, leaders can shift the focus away from toxic competition and individual ego-driven behavior. Instead, the team will find a renewed sense of unity and purpose as they learn to raise each other's significance and reputation through authentic and compassionate communication.

Freedom pillar: Liberating creativity and potential

When team members feel trapped and undervalued, their enthusiasm and motivation wane, impacting their productivity and overall output. The company, in turn, suffers from decreased efficiency and effectiveness, leading to reduced revenue and success.

To address the poison of feeling trapped, leaders must proactively seek feedback from their team members. By listening to their concerns and acknowledging their feelings of confinement, leaders can identify the areas where more freedom is needed. Encouraging an open dialogue about ways to enhance autonomy and creativity can lead to transformative changes within the organization.

The transformation from feeling trapped to feeling liberated can be truly remarkable. With this newfound sense of freedom, creativity flourishes, and collaboration soars. The organization begins to reap the rewards of a workforce that is fully engaged, inspired and motivated to achieve exceptional results.

Flow pillar: Embracing synchronicity and efficiency

In the realm of business, the poison of constant obstacles and friction disrupts the natural flow, leading to inefficiencies and stagnation. Enter the flow pillar, a guiding force that seeks to identify and address struggle patterns within an organization, promoting fluidity and alignment among the team.

To attain this state, we need to conduct an honest audit of where constant fires, breakdowns and friction occur. Are we truly committed to having a company that flows, or are we complacent with the status quo?

In order to create flow inside an organization, leaders must have the courage to look beyond problems on a performance, operational or systems level and probe into the deeper question: "What is the underlying consciousness that generates and perpetuates this struggle?"

As struggle mindsets are eliminated, one by one, solutions begin to flow in areas that were previously blocked. Flow state happens when inspiration meets dedication, meets artful alliance and allegiance — rallied around a unified purpose, melding individual capability and brilliance within a team.

Wisdom pillar: Tapping into collective knowledge

Now we come to the final pillar, the wisdom pillar. The poison of wisdom is ignorance — a situation where individuals and teams possess knowledge but keep it locked away in isolated silos. Many companies overlook the treasure trove of brilliance and solutions already inherent within their current teams.

We need to turn to our teams and ask them honestly: What are we not doing that's wise? Where are we wasting effort and energy? What areas are we ignorant of, where we think we know more than we do? We must encourage open, non-judgmental communication, from the bottom floor to every teammate, to identify where our heads might be stuck in the sand. Wisdom is not about having a false positive mindset; it's about facing the truth of our company together and acknowledging areas where we lack knowledge or understanding.

True wisdom lies in recognizing our blind spots, seeking the truth and embracing the collective knowledge of our teams. It's about valuing each individual's input, regardless of their position, and tapping into their insights and experiences.

Wisdom supports and fortifies the other elements of power, heart, freedom and flow, providing a stronghold for the stewarding of a company's soul and the people in it.

Empowering team members, fostering supportive communities, liberating creativity, embracing synchronicity and tapping into collective knowledge create a harmonious work environment where employees feel fulfilled, motivated and connected. In this culture of synergy and growth, businesses can achieve remarkable success, overcome challenges and cross the finish line toward their highest goals and aspirations. Embrace the transformative power of these five pillars, and watch your organization soar to unprecedented heights.