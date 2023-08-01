Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This story was originally published on Under30CEO.com

Recently, workplace dynamics have undergone significant changes, and the rise of social media has introduced a new trend known as "loud quitting." This phenomenon involves disgruntled employees expressing their frustrations publicly on platforms like TikTok and Instagram Live, making a spectacle of their decision to leave their jobs. While this approach may seem enticing to some, human resources experts caution against engaging in such behavior due to the potential long-term consequences it can have on an individual's career.

Related: Quiet Quitting Is Dividing the Workforce. Here's How to Bring Everyone Back Together.

Niki Jorgensen, the managing director of client implementation at Insperity, told Under30CEO that it highlights that although loud quitting may be a new name, it is not a new concept. She points out that almost one in five employees participate in this practice, while disengaged "quiet quitters" constitute 59% of the workforce, according to Under30CEO. The allure of sharing resignations on social media is understandable, especially in a world where digital natives feel comfortable expressing significant life changes online. However, the implications of such actions can be far-reaching and may leave lasting negative impressions on both the company and its leadership.

Job experts unanimously agree that loud quitting is not a recommended approach to resigning. Instead, they emphasize the importance of acting professionally and gracefully, particularly when seeking to maintain one's reputation in the workplace. Mike Steinitz, senior executive director for Robert Half in Washington, D.C., told Under30CEO that it underscores the potential risks involved in loud quitting, highlighting that it may lead to burning bridges with employers, resulting in severed ties that can be detrimental to future career opportunities, according to Under30CEO.

In contrast, taking a more positive approach can yield better results. Jorgensen told Under30CEO she advises employees to initiate conversations with their managers when feelings of disengagement arise. This approach allows for constructive discussions and opportunities to effect change in the workplace. Resigning professionally is essential for preserving one's professional reputation and network of connections, as the business world is relatively small, and news of a less-than-ideal exit can spread quickly, impacting future career prospects.

Related: Some Workers Aren't Just 'Quiet Quitting' — They're 'Fast Quitting' and Leaving Companies Earlier Than Ever Before

When contemplating resignation, it is vital to schedule a meeting with the manager to discuss the decision formally. Providing the resignation in writing and adhering to the standard two-week notice period is customary in most workplaces. During the meeting, employees can also discuss how to handle the transition of pending work, notify clients of the departure, and ensure coworkers are trained on critical processes.

Furthermore, being mindful of social media posts is crucial, as it can significantly influence how potential employers and colleagues perceive individuals — negative content about employers, whether current or past, can be detrimental to one's professional image. Steinitz reiterates the importance of maintaining a cordial and professional online presence, as social media posts are readily accessible to the world and can have lasting implications, according to Under30CEO.

While the allure of becoming an online sensation through "loud quitting" may be tempting, job experts emphasize the value of maintaining professionalism, grace, and dignity when resigning from a position. This approach not only safeguards one's reputation within the industry but also leaves the door open for potential future opportunities. By understanding the potential risks and consequences of loud quitting, individuals can make more informed decisions when navigating their careers in the digital age.