One Google search can shape a customer's decision — or drive them away. Here's how to take control of your brand image with six practical steps.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to online reputation in a digital world, it's make or break. Up to 94% of consumers say a single negative review showing up on the first page of Google can be a red flag to avoid a company. This data only pinpoints the importance of digital hygiene, and in this article, I'll break down what Search Engine Reputation Management is and what it can bring to the table through six practical steps to strengthen your online standing.

What makes SERM Special?

SERM, or Search Engine Reputation Management, is the process of maintaining how your brand appears in search engine results. Its primary goal is to make positive content more visible, push down outdated information, and ensure that your online presence reflects your current values and products.

SERM matters at all stages of growth — from launch (shaping first impressions and building trust) to times of crisis (guarding against misinformation or malicious content). The other benefit it offers lies in correcting outdated or misleading information about your business that might still linger online.

Still, SERM requires quite a lot of resources and attention as it is an ongoing process, involving continuous content creation, media relations, customer review management and data analysis — all to ensure your reputation grows alongside your business.

Here are the five core strategies of online reputation management:

1. Promote positive content

Companies that succeed with actively maintaining their online presence see up to a 93% increase in satisfaction rates. A proactive content strategy helps push down irrelevant or negative search results by offering search engines more accurate and engaging alternatives.

This can be blog posts, brand interviews, customer feedback and media features. Your goal is to identify the key brand touchpoints that influence perception and focus your efforts there. Real reviews and opinions of your customers also play a big role here — real experiences are the most powerful validators.

Facing a dip in reputation, Nordstrom launched a campaign to generate positive content. They introduced new digital features like "Style Boards" in their app, published behind-the-scenes interviews about innovation and customer care, and asked their audience to share stories via social media. By 2025, Nordstrom had reclaimed a top-10 spot in the Axios Harris Poll of most respected U.S. brands.

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.

2. Manage customer reviews

People mostly prefer to trust real reviews rather than traditional marketing; moreover, 54% of consumers would prefer comments rather than feedback from their family, friends or even influencers. The other thing to keep in mind is the fact that customer reviews are highly visible in search rankings.

Use platforms like Google Business Profile, Yelp and Trustpilot to monitor and respond to feedback. For industries vulnerable to fake reviews or targeted attacks, services like Bazaarvoice, BirdEye and Reputation.com can help detect and manage suspicious activity.

Another key to success is empathy and open dialogue. Make your customers feel cherished — respond to negative feedback with respect and offer solutions, actively ask happy customers for reviews, and run campaigns or contests that reward honest, thoughtful feedback.

UnitedHealthcare, one of America's largest insurers, faced a corporate crisis that garnered quite a lot of negative feedback on social media. To manage their reputation, the company turned to Google Business Profile and specialised reputation management services to monitor and sort out across key platforms.

Related: How to Build a Side Hustle That Stands on Its Own — Without Burning Out

3. Optimise for SEO

Brand's reputation is directly tied to visibility. With 95% of search traffic going to the first page of results and 63% of users trusting Google's findings over other sources, it's clear why your positive content must be SEO-optimised. This includes using relevant keywords, structuring articles clearly, improving metadata and sharing through reputable platforms. Sharing your brand's professional opinions on business issues in authoritative media can not only highlight our expertise but also boost search presence.

Uber coped with their 2022-23 crisis with an open acknowledgment of errors and a CEO change, and a cornerstone of their recovery was the SEO optimisation of positive content. The company promoted optimised articles, media interviews and case studies focused on their recent changes. This, combined with transparent PR and continuous monitoring, significantly improved their image by late 2025

4. Monitor mentions

Swift responses are your secret weapon in conquering consumers' hearts. Data says 70% of clients expect a brand to respond to feedback within 24 hours. Those companies that meet these expectations see 35% more positive sentiment overall. Real-time monitoring tools such as Mention, Brandwatch, or Talkwalker analyse tone, frequency and reach of your brand's online mentions, helping to act before small issues escalate.

Starbucks faced backlash over rising prices and service issues. With real-time monitoring and prepared response templates, they addressed complaints quickly, offered rewards to dissatisfied customers, and adjusted their content strategy to make positive content more visible. As a result, they saw a 15% increase in positive mentions and a 20% reduction in negative ones within six months.

Related: How to Better Manage Your Brand's Reputation in the Digital Age

5. Be ready for crisis

70% of companies face at least one major reputation crisis every year. That's when speed and transparency become paramount. If a public issue arises, respond swiftly with clear, factual messaging. Use official channels and trusted media to provide updates, and show empathy by offering real solutions, not just apologies.

When Ticketmaster's site crashed during Taylor Swift's tour ticket release, fans were left frustrated, and the company's slow response with no concrete tips only fuelled the backlash.

Six steps to strengthen your reputation

Here's a practical framework to improve your online reputation:

Audit Current Search Results: Step into your clients' shoes – Google your brand and see what users see. Identify outdated or negative content. Choose a Strategy: Based on your analysis, focus on content creation, review management or SEO, depending on the nature of the issue. If you've seen too many negative reviews, address these whilst encouraging positive feedback. If there's scarce information about your business online, then creating and promoting fresh content should be your starting point. The choice of strategy hinges on your specific reputational challenges and the company's objectives. Publish Positive Content: Share useful, customer-centric stories and case studies that address real questions and concerns. Optimise for Search: Ensure your site and articles are SEO-friendly. Did you find the right keywords, optimised headings and descriptions, and improved page structure? Monitor Continuously: Regularly keep track of mentions of your company using dedicated monitoring tools. Evaluate Progress: Track search result changes, sentiment analysis, and customer feedback over time. See customer trust growing.

It takes time to build your brand and grow trust, but your reputation can be lost in just a day. By investing in SERM, you're not just protecting your brand; you're actively shaping how the world sees your business.