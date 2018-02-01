Say what you will about New England Patriots quarterback and team captain Tom Brady. Some people can't get enough of him, while others can't stand the guy. Regardless of your view, it's hard to deny he gets results. He's won five Super Bowls, and in this weekend's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, you can bet he's looking for a sixth.

Ahead of the big game, a six-part documentary series about Brady launched on Facebook Watch, the social media platforms video on demand service. Tom vs. Time takes fans -- and other curious parties -- inside his training regimen, including how the 40 year old gets ready to compete.

"What are you willing to give up to be the best you can be? Brady says. "My life is focused on football. It always has been, it always will be. So if you're going to compete against me, you better be willing to give up your life because I'm giving up mine." Somewhat on the intense side? Yes, of course.

Beginning in the first episode, you get a sense of Brady's focused work ethic. For instance, he keeps giant binders of notes and plays for every season, including the suspension letter he received in 2016 in the wake of "Deflategate." Viewers also get an inside look at his punishing workout routine and sessions with his controversial trainer Alex Guerrero, whose title is literally "body coach."

"I don't need exterior motivations. The ones that I have inside of me are enough," he says in response to questions about whether he is up to the task. Read on for three more insights into Brady's win at all costs mentality.

Always think about the next goal.

"The joys of winning are great, but I sweep those under the rug so fast that there is a brief moment in time where I enjoy the experience of winning," says Brady. "Then I'm thinking about the next game, and I'm thinking about winning again."

For entrepreneurs, it's not enough to be thinking about what is right in front of you. Think several steps ahead and keep the big picture in mind.

Be open to learning something new.

"I wish I did at 22 years old what I've done for the last 10 years; I just didn't know any better," says Brady. "I did what everyone else was doing. Hopefully, as you gain experience at these things, you can learn to be more efficient and create this version of me at 40 that I think is a lot better than when I was 22."

For entrepreneurs remember that not everyone is going to be successful at their first attempt or make a billion dollar company out of a dorm room. Part of the entrepreneurial journey is learning as you grow. You can be great and make an impact at any age.

You are your biggest competitor.

"I'm always in competition with myself," Brady says. "Being mentally tough is putting all that bullshit aside. Everything that has happened -- all that noise, all the hype -- and just focusing on what you've got to do. It's no excuses, it's no whining, It's no complaining. Look, did you win or did you lose? End of story."

While it's important to get an understanding of where you fit into the market -- constantly chasing others in the space won't set you apart. Make it your mission to top your personal best, not anyone else's.