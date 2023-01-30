What's on Entrepreneur TV This Week

Entrepreneur TV's original programming is built to inspire, inform and fire up the minds of people like you who are on a mission to launch and grow their dream businesses. Watch new docu-series and insightful interviews streaming now on Entrepreneur, Galaxy TV, FreeCast, and Plex.

This week be sure to watch episodes of:

Tech Talk (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

The journey to discover innovators shaping our future.

Episode 101: Our journey begins to visit over 50 revolutionary Entrepreneurs and Innovations. Host & EP Jonny Caplan shows why Israel is often referred to as 'The Silicon Valley of the Middle East' or 'The Start-up Nation' and why it's one of the leading places to build and nurture a start-up. Don't miss the AI robots at the Curios Robots Lab at Tel Aviv University and other exciting technologies.

Episode 107: Meet Dr. Rafi Yoeli, the Howard Hughes of our time, who spent the last 30 years designing Flying Cars, Taxis & Rescue Vehicles; we go deep into his workshop to find out more. Also, see Holographic food menus and ordering and drones that fly into burning buildings to warn the Fire Fighters before they venture in and risk their lives.

My Stories (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

The life stories of Roshan Brown, former D1 Basketball player.

Episode 101: This moment in Rohan's life was an eye-opener and put me on the path he is now. Your current situation is not your destination. Growing up in Hartford, CT, was not easy. But, despite all the obstacles, he worked hard to get a basketball scholarship to college and eventually found his own tech company.

Burt's Buzz (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

Our featured film looks at the world of Burt Shavitz, the face and co-founder of Burt's Bees.

Film: Journey into the remarkable double life of Burt Shavitz, a reclusive beekeeper who reluctantly becomes one of the world's most recognizable brand identities.

Action and Ambition (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the world's most ambitious people's backstories, mindsets, and actions.

Episode 102: Brothers John Resig and Leo Resig founded Chive Media Group and its flagship site, theCHIVE.com, in November 2008 with no capital and a lot of hustle. With backgrounds in digital publishing and financial backing from partner Doug Schaaf, John and Leo were able to turn a three-man project into the nationwide, 170-employee entertainment digital media company that Chive Media Group is today.

Elevator Pitch (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

Entrepreneurs have 60 seconds to pitch their business, product, and/or idea in an elevator. If our team of investors likes what they hear, the business owner is invited into the board room to see if they can strike a deal.

Episode 806: See if our investors think there's something fishy about her concept on the new episode of 'Elevator Pitch.' You never know who will walk (or swim) through the doors of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.



Celebrity Business Tips (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

Actors, athletes, and entrepreneurs share their best business tips to help you get started and find success with some humor and heart.

Episode 101: Actors, athletes, and entrepreneurs share their best business tips to help you get started and find success with some humor and heart.



Mindvalley Talks (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

Bringing you the best personal growth video content from the most brilliant minds on the planet.

Episode 103: In this talk at A-Fest Portugal 2019, Keith Ferrazzi, an American author and entrepreneur, shares some of his critical insights into how you can analyze your team's effectiveness and performance at work.