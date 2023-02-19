Looking to level up your free time? Check out what's playing on Entrepreneur TV this week!

Entrepreneur TV's original programming is built to inspire, inform and fire up the minds of people like you who are on a mission to launch and grow their dream businesses. Watch new docu-series and insightful interviews streaming now on Entrepreneur, Galaxy TV, FreeCast, and Plex.

This week be sure to watch episodes of:

Never Settle (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

This Week's Featured Show!

NEVER SETTLE is a critically acclaimed production that has been recognized with an Emmy Award win for "Best Interactivity," an Emmy Award Nomination for "Best Program Host," a Digiday Publishing Award nomination for "Best Use of Facebook Live," a Webby Honoree Award for "Social: Experimental & Innovation," and an award for "Best Live Show" from the International Academy of Web Television Awards. Mario combines entertaining information and interviews with actionable advice and takeaways for creators to propel forward with their personal and professional goals.

Episode 201: Have you ever wondered what you could do to ensure you're bringing value to your community? Have you ever thought about how you could improve your community engagement? And what do you think about your branding? How can you market and monetize your brand? Today, we're joined by Nicky S, and she's here to shed light on all your questions regarding personal branding!

Episode 202: The personalized T-shirt industry is growing exponentially. In this episode of the Never Settle Show, I talk to Kalilah Wright, CEO of Mess In A Bottle, about how to monetize your merchandise, grow your apparel business, find the right talent to work with, and how shoot your shot.

Episode 105: Life is a hustle. We live on automatic 24/7. We're all doing so much more with a lot less, but somehow we're getting it all done. But instead of living in our lives, we're living in the hustle—the chaos, the craziness. But we can find balance by embracing the MINDFUL HUSTLE. It's a whole new perspective on living your life.

Uncensored Crypto (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

UNCENSORED CRYPTO delivers information about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Web3, the blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, and more. Host Michael Hearne interviews the disruptors at the forefront of the crypto revolution shaping our economic, financial, and political future.

Episode 101: How the carnage of the 2008 financial crisis birthed a new type of monetary system and how this revolutionary new system works for you.



Start Up (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

START UP offers its viewers an up-close and personal look into the world of the modern American entrepreneur.

Episode 601: Daniel Rose wanted to help people, so he left health care, found a plot of land in northeast Tulsa, Oklahoma, and opened Grassroots Ranch. Daniel and his wife Maria provide old-fashioned, all-natural foods using sustainable farming methods.

Chicago CEOs (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

CHICAGO CEOs, have you sat down with Chicago's top CEOs as they discuss what brought them success?

Episode 101: Bigger than the internet? Why Bitcoin's underlying technology was as disruptive to the web in 1995 and how it will transform almost every aspect of society, whether you invest or not. A simple breakdown of the Blockchain and why it's the only way to restore our freedom and our sovereignty and escape "surveillance capitalism."

Burt's Buzz (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

BURT'S BUZZ looks at the world of Burt Shavitz, the face, and co-founder of Burt's Bees.

Movie: Journey into the remarkable double life of Burt Shavitz, a reclusive beekeeper who reluctantly becomes one of the world's most recognizable brand identities.



Mindvalley Talks (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

MINDVALLEY TALKS brings you the best personal growth video content from the most brilliant minds on the planet.

Episode 102: How can you take the message you have and present it to your community (be it in your personal life or business) in a way that allows them to connect and engage with what you have to share?